COVID-19 world update: Country-wise cases & deaths

Coronavirus world-o-meter update live: Country-wise total number of cases, deaths - April 23

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 23 2020, 07:50 ist
  • updated: Apr 23 2020, 07:55 ist
Coronavirus world update: Country-wise total number of cases, deaths (Representative image, iStock photo)

The coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, pandemic that started from China has now reached almost every part of the globe. With over 25 lakh cases across the world, coronavirus has already claimed more than 1.8 lakh lives worldwide, according to data collated by agencies like Worldometer and World Health Organisation (WHO).

Follow Iive updates on coronavirus

Apart from China, the other worst-affected countries are Italy, France, Spain, the United States of America, Germany and Iran among a few others. Despite several measures being taken, including complete lockdown in various countries, the numbers of coronavirus cases and deaths have been rising across the world.

With so many cases being reported worldwide, it is difficult to track the current numbers and updates across the globe. Here is a chart by World Health Organisation (WHO) that gives you the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths worldwide.

