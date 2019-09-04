Video found: Imran Khan blames Pak Army for Balochistan

An old video has emerged of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in which he claims that the Pakistan Army was responsible for the Balochistan genocide.

Senior Jammu and Kashmir police officer Imtiyaz Hussain had retweeted the video, slamming the Pakistan leader saying, "Having admitted what Pakistan Army did in Bangladesh & is doing in Balochistan, FATA, @ImranKhanPTI thinks of our Army also dealing with terrorism same way. Someone educate him, there’s no genocide, no Airforce, Artillery used anywhere here. Magnitude of Pak proxy war notwithstanding." The video appears to be from before Imran Khan became Pakistan Prime Minister. In the video, Khan alleges that the Pakistan Army is committing genocide in the country's Balochistan province and that they are killing their own people.

"Our Army bombing people in Balochistan, how can we bomb our own people? Is there any army you are bombing? It is our own people with their children, but it is important to understand are we just bombing our people. Just think about the immorality of bombing villages with the women and children," Khan is heard saying in the video.

"You are talking about six million people in the tribal areas that are being bombed, their economy has been destroyed, they are living in refugee camps, how are they surviving, and what about the extra-judicial killing that is going on," he said, addressing a gathering.

Khan also mentions the 1971 massacre in East Pakistan, now Bangladesh, by their Army. "I was a firm supporter of the Army back then and stood by our brave soldiers. But only after three years, we got to know that Army butchered civilians, including women and children. We're doing exactly the same thing in Balochistan," he said in the video.

The Pakistan prime minister has since switched sides and now places the blame for the Balochistan genocide on India.