Yoga helps Parisians beat coronavirus lockdown blues

Parisians are turning to online yoga to overcome their cramped confines and the stress of life under lockdown as the coronavirus sweeps through Europe.

French people are under orders from their president to stay at home to combat the pandemic. Yoga studios have fallen victim to a mandatory closure of all non-essential businesses.

Follow live updates of coronavirus cases in India here

"We need to keep moving," said Nadege Lanvin, who has been running the Yoga&Co studio for the past eight years. She led her first online class only this week in response to the crisis.

Regular yoga has long been linked to better sleep, lower blood pressure, and improved flexibility.

"It's an anxiety-provoking period," Lanvin said. "When there is no help from outside, we can take over."