IPL 2020 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad live: Teams hunt for maiden win
updated: Sep 26 2020, 18:22 ist
Follow DH for live ball-by-ball updates from match eight of the Indian Premier League between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Sunrisers Hyderabad at Sheikh Zayed stadium in Abu Dhabi.
18:21
So what are the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of the two competing sides. Let us find out.
18:20
KKR had a slightly steeper mountain to climb as the Mumbai Indians hit 195/5. Dinesh Karthik played a steady knock of 30 and Cummins hit some lusty blows but they were not able to make a proper push to reach for the target.
18:19
The Royal Challengers Bangalore set a total of 163 for SRH and only Jonny Bairstow was able to make a fifty. The other 10 batsmen made a combined 77 runs as SRH were bowled out for 153.
18:18
There was a similar pattern in the losses of KKR and SRH. Both the teams botched in the chase.
18:15
The two teams are in search of the first win of the season. Both teams have lost their opening fixteures. So as the last bowled in tonight's match one team would breath a sigh of relief while the season will get tougher for the other team. Naturally the stakes are high in this match.
18:13
Goodevening and welcome to the coverage of match 8 of Indian Premier League. Tonight, Kolkata Knight Riders face Sunrisers Hyderabad at Sheik Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
16:30
Dinesh Karthik's captaincy in focus as Kolkata Knight Riders face Sunrisers Hyderabad
Much was expected from a revamped Kolkata Knight Riders set-up but it seemed Karthik did not learn from his past mistakes and made some inexplicable decisions that led to their complete capitulation against Mumbai Indians.
The Kolkata Knight Riders and the Sunrisers Hyderabad have made a rough start to IPL season 13. Both teams have lost their opening fixtures and need to turn things around at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
