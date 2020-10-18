IPL 2020 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders LIVE: Warner wins the toss and opts to bowl
IPL 2020 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders LIVE: Warner wins the toss and opts to bowl
updated: Oct 18 2020, 15:06 ist
DH is covering every match of the Indian Premier League 2020 in the UAE. Follow live ball-by-ball updates from IPL's match 35 between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Kolkata Knight Riders at Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi.
15:05
Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI
David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi
David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Eoin Morgan, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Varun Chakravarthy, T Natarajan, Shivam Mavi, Khaleel Ahmed
11:07
KKR's weaknesses
KKR’s batting seemed weaker in the last few matches. Gill’s early season form has evaporated and there have been too many changes in the batting order. Andre Russell’s weakness against the short ball has been exposed. Former skipper Dinesh Karthik needs to desperately find his 2018 form.
11:07
KKR's strengths
Eoin Morgan is an inspirational captain. Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi have made vital contributions. Varun Chakravarthy, Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Prasidh Krishna have also shown flashes of brilliance.
11:06
SRH's weaknesses
SRH rely too heavily on the top four. The batting drops off a cliff after Jonny Bairstow, David Warner, Manish Pandey and Kane Williamson. The Indian batsmen are still adapting to their roles and will need to learn consistency.
11:06
SRH's strengths
T Natarajan, Khaleel Ahmed and Sandeep Sharma have managed well so far without Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Together, they've got 21 wickets. Rashid Khan has got 10 wickets at an economy of 5.34.
Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI
David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi
Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI
Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w), Eoin Morgan(c), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy
David Warner wins toss and opts to bowl
KKR's Dre Russ arriving at the ground.
SRH captain David Warner preps before the match.
Deccan Herald’s Dream XI
David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Eoin Morgan, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Varun Chakravarthy, T Natarajan, Shivam Mavi, Khaleel Ahmed
KKR's weaknesses
KKR’s batting seemed weaker in the last few matches. Gill’s early season form has evaporated and there have been too many changes in the batting order. Andre Russell’s weakness against the short ball has been exposed. Former skipper Dinesh Karthik needs to desperately find his 2018 form.
KKR's strengths
Eoin Morgan is an inspirational captain. Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi have made vital contributions. Varun Chakravarthy, Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Prasidh Krishna have also shown flashes of brilliance.
SRH's weaknesses
SRH rely too heavily on the top four. The batting drops off a cliff after Jonny Bairstow, David Warner, Manish Pandey and Kane Williamson. The Indian batsmen are still adapting to their roles and will need to learn consistency.
SRH's strengths
T Natarajan, Khaleel Ahmed and Sandeep Sharma have managed well so far without Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Together, they've got 21 wickets. Rashid Khan has got 10 wickets at an economy of 5.34.