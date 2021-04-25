IPL 2021 SunRisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals LIVE: DC win toss and opt to bat
IPL 2021 SunRisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals LIVE: DC win toss and opt to bat
updated: Apr 25 2021, 19:39 ist
DH is covering every match of the Indian Premier League 2021. Follow our live ball-by-ball updates from Match 20 between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Delhi Capitals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
19:34
DC 26/0 after 2 overs.
Abhishek Sharma to bowl.
1.1 Abhishek to Dhawan, dot, short ball outside off, Dhawan hits the ball to cover.
1.1 Abhishek to Dhawan, WIDE! Short ball down the leg side.
1.2 Abhishek to Dhawan, FOUR! Short ball wide of off stump, Dhawan rocks back and cuts the ball through backward point for a boundary.
1.3 Abhishek to Dhawan, 1 run, fuller ball on middle stump, Dhawan drives the ball down to mid-on for a sharp single.
1.4 Abhishek to Shaw, FOUR! Fuller ball on middle and leg stump, Shaw goes on one knee and sweeps the ball down to deep backward square-leg for a boundary.
1.5 Abhishek to Shaw, dot. fuller ball on middle and leg, Shaw pushes the ball back to the bowler.
1.6 Abhishek to Shaw, FOUR! Fuller ball on off stump, Shaw hammers the ball down to long-off for a boundary.
19:30
DC 12/0 after 1 over.
Khaleel Ahmed to bowl the first over of the inning.
0.1 Khaleel to Shaw, FOUR! Short and wide from Khaleel and Shaw smacks the ball through extra-cover for a boundary.
0.2Khaleel to Shaw, FOUR! Fuller delivery drifting down the leg side, Shaw clips the ball off his pads down through backward square-leg for another boundary.
0.3Khaleel to Shaw, FOUR! Three in three!!!! Fuller ball on off stump, Shaw comes on his front foot and punches the ball through extra-cover for the third boundary in as many balls.
0.4Khaleel to Shaw, dot, good length ball on off stump, Shaw works the ball in the direction of the fielder at backward point.
0.5Khaleel to Shaw, dot, fuller ball on the pads, Shaw pushes the ball straight.
0.6Khaleel to Shaw, dot, good length ball on off and middle stump, Shaw gets an inside edge and the ball goes to the leg side.
19:23
Right then action is about to commence. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. SRH players are in a huddle. After a quick word from Warner, the players take their respective spots on the field. The SRH players are followed by, Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan the two openers for DC.
19:09
Teams
Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Kane Williamson, Virat Singh, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Kedar Jadhav, Rashid Khan, Jagadeesha Suchith, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul
Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan
19:07
David Warner, SRH captain:It doesn't matter. Experienced heads in the middle, we were able to do that. We bowled well, that' pleasing. Bhuvi has pulled up a muscle which is currently a bit sore so he misses out. Suchith's coming in for him. That's what we feel is the best team to play against this team. Each wicket is pretty much the same. We have to assess here with the ball first and chase down whatever they set.
19:05
Rishabh Pant, DC captain:We are gonna bat first. I think the wicket looks drier. There'll be less dew today because of the weather. We are gonna judge ourselves as a fielding unit. One change. We have Axar Patel coming in for Lalit Yadav.
19:03
Toss
Delhi Capitals have won toss and opted to bat first.
18:51
Pitch Report
This the third match being played on this track. The average score is around 167. Nothing has changed whatsoever in the wicket. It is very hard, it's going to be quite difficult to bat. If you want to cut runs out, go full and wide, saysDanny Morrison and Matthew Hayden in their pitch analysis.
18:22
SRH eyes second win as they take on sturdy DC | IPL 2021 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals: SWOT Analysis
SunRisers Hyderabad would look to add one more win as they take on confident Delhi Capitals in Match 20 of IPL 2021. Here is the analysis of the two teams:
A final slugfest: DC rely on 'Pant Power' against wily Rashid on slow Chepauk track
Rishabh Pant's brute power will be put to the test against Rashid Khan's bagful of tricks in an IPL encounter where the Delhi Capitals will start as favourites against the SunRisers Hyderabad due to their better bowling resources.
DC 26/0 after 2 overs.
Abhishek Sharma to bowl.
1.1 Abhishek to Dhawan, dot, short ball outside off, Dhawan hits the ball to cover.
1.1 Abhishek to Dhawan, WIDE! Short ball down the leg side.
1.2 Abhishek to Dhawan, FOUR! Short ball wide of off stump, Dhawan rocks back and cuts the ball through backward point for a boundary.
1.3 Abhishek to Dhawan, 1 run, fuller ball on middle stump, Dhawan drives the ball down to mid-on for a sharp single.
1.4 Abhishek to Shaw, FOUR! Fuller ball on middle and leg stump, Shaw goes on one knee and sweeps the ball down to deep backward square-leg for a boundary.
1.5 Abhishek to Shaw, dot. fuller ball on middle and leg, Shaw pushes the ball back to the bowler.
1.6 Abhishek to Shaw, FOUR! Fuller ball on off stump, Shaw hammers the ball down to long-off for a boundary.
DC 12/0 after 1 over.
Khaleel Ahmed to bowl the first over of the inning.
0.1 Khaleel to Shaw, FOUR! Short and wide from Khaleel and Shaw smacks the ball through extra-cover for a boundary.
0.2Khaleel to Shaw, FOUR! Fuller delivery drifting down the leg side, Shaw clips the ball off his pads down through backward square-leg for another boundary.
0.3Khaleel to Shaw, FOUR! Three in three!!!! Fuller ball on off stump, Shaw comes on his front foot and punches the ball through extra-cover for the third boundary in as many balls.
0.4Khaleel to Shaw, dot, good length ball on off stump, Shaw works the ball in the direction of the fielder at backward point.
0.5Khaleel to Shaw, dot, fuller ball on the pads, Shaw pushes the ball straight.
0.6Khaleel to Shaw, dot, good length ball on off and middle stump, Shaw gets an inside edge and the ball goes to the leg side.
Right then action is about to commence. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. SRH players are in a huddle. After a quick word from Warner, the players take their respective spots on the field. The SRH players are followed by, Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan the two openers for DC.
Teams
Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Kane Williamson, Virat Singh, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Kedar Jadhav, Rashid Khan, Jagadeesha Suchith, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul
Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan
David Warner, SRH captain:It doesn't matter. Experienced heads in the middle, we were able to do that. We bowled well, that' pleasing. Bhuvi has pulled up a muscle which is currently a bit sore so he misses out. Suchith's coming in for him. That's what we feel is the best team to play against this team. Each wicket is pretty much the same. We have to assess here with the ball first and chase down whatever they set.
Rishabh Pant, DC captain:We are gonna bat first. I think the wicket looks drier. There'll be less dew today because of the weather. We are gonna judge ourselves as a fielding unit. One change. We have Axar Patel coming in for Lalit Yadav.
Toss
Delhi Capitals have won toss and opted to bat first.
Pitch Report
This the third match being played on this track. The average score is around 167. Nothing has changed whatsoever in the wicket. It is very hard, it's going to be quite difficult to bat. If you want to cut runs out, go full and wide, saysDanny Morrison and Matthew Hayden in their pitch analysis.
SRH eyes second win as they take on sturdy DC | IPL 2021 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals: SWOT Analysis
SunRisers Hyderabad would look to add one more win as they take on confident Delhi Capitals in Match 20 of IPL 2021. Here is the analysis of the two teams:
Read More
A final slugfest: DC rely on 'Pant Power' against wily Rashid on slow Chepauk track
Rishabh Pant's brute power will be put to the test against Rashid Khan's bagful of tricks in an IPL encounter where the Delhi Capitals will start as favourites against the SunRisers Hyderabad due to their better bowling resources.
Read More
IPL 2021 | How we play Rashid will hold the key: DC's Kaif
Delhi Capitals assistant coach Mohammad Kaif said that how his team playedstar SunRisers Hyderabad spinner Rashid Khan on a slow Chepauk surface would hold the key in their IPL match on Sunday.
Read More