5 powerful ways to improve heart health

Maintain a healthy weight: Achieving and maintaining a healthy weight can reduce the risk of heart disease. One should keep a check on regular exercise to manage weight.
Credit: iStock Photo
Maintain a balanced diet: Include more greens and nutritious food items in your diet. Cut back on junk food.
Credit: Pixabay Photo
Control stress: Practice stress-reduction techniques such as meditation, yoga, deep breathing, or mindfulness.
Credit: Pixabay Photo
Quit smoking: Smoking is a major risk factor for heart disease. Seek support and resources to quit smoking.
Credit: iStock Photo
Exercise regularly: Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity aerobic activity per week.
Credit: iStock Photo