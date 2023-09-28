Home
lifestyle

5 powerful ways to improve heart health

In the recent past, there has been an exponential rise in people who are at risk of heart ailments. While there are several theories behind it, experts say that all these are due to a disoriented lifestyle, stress, and several other reasons. Here we list some ways to improve and maintain heart health.
Last Updated 28 September 2023, 02:08 IST

Follow Us

[object Object]

Maintain a healthy weight: Achieving and maintaining a healthy weight can reduce the risk of heart disease. One should keep a check on regular exercise to manage weight.

Credit: iStock Photo 

[object Object]

Maintain a balanced diet: Include more greens and nutritious food items in your diet. Cut back on junk food. 

Credit: Pixabay Photo

[object Object]

Control stress: Practice stress-reduction techniques such as meditation, yoga, deep breathing, or mindfulness.

Credit: Pixabay Photo

[object Object]

Quit smoking: Smoking is a major risk factor for heart disease. Seek support and resources to quit smoking.

Credit: iStock Photo 

[object Object]

Exercise regularly: Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity aerobic activity per week.

Credit: iStock Photo

(Published 28 September 2023, 02:08 IST)
