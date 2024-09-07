Guide to selecting a dining room rug

There are many quirky rugs available in the market but looks won’t matter if you don’t get their proportions right. “Start by measuring the area where the rug will be placed. The size of the table, chairs, and other furniture that will be placed on it must also be considered,” says Mumbai-based interior designer Sakshi M. As a rule of thumb, select a rug that is 2 to 3 feet bigger from all sides of the table, she says.