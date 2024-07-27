How to create a hobby room

Riyanka Das, design and training manager at Bengaluru-based The KariGhars, recently worked on a reflection room in the city, called ‘Dream Den’. The design is inspired by Google’s office spaces. “The house owner wanted the room to say ‘Think Big’. We used Google’s colour scheme of red, yellow, and blue on a white wall to highlight the message.” The tech giant’s signature colours can also be seen on the bookshelf in the room.