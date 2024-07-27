How to create a hobby room

Imagine having a space at home dedicated to your hobbies and passions. These personalised retreats are a reality now as some home buyers are seeking special-interest rooms.
Architects share ideas of how to transform these rooms into a sanctuary for your personal interests.
Dance room
Hardesh Chawla of Essentia Environments recently converted a basement into a ‘man cave’ meant for dancing and karaoke sessions. It was for a farmhouse in Delhi. It is complete with a lounge, bar, and pathways that lead to a lawn and pool. “An open layout is key for a dance room,” Chawla says.
The space is equipped with high-end speakers, an AV system, a DJ console, and mood lighting. Chawla has added large paintings and a stylish credenza below the artwork.
Reflection area
Riyanka Das, design and training manager at Bengaluru-based The KariGhars, recently worked on a reflection room in the city, called ‘Dream Den’. The design is inspired by Google’s office spaces. “The house owner wanted the room to say ‘Think Big’. We used Google’s colour scheme of red, yellow, and blue on a white wall to highlight the message.” The tech giant’s signature colours can also be seen on the bookshelf in the room.
To keep the focus on the quote, she went for muted grey flooring and a grey sofa-bed. She added a pop of colour to the seating with bright yellow cushion covers.
The room includes a foldable floor table, which can be used for working or playing with puzzles and board games.
Game zone
Ashok Chajjer, chairman and managing director of Arihant Superstructures, Rajasthan, worked on a game room for a residential project in Jodhpur. It features separate zones for air hockey, carrom, table tennis, and chess.
He says focused lighting, such as a downlight, is essential to a game room. A downlight fixed over a gaming table enhances visibility and elevates the playing experience. Ashok decorated the walls with murals showing a web of interconnected shapes to “foster team networking and togetherness”, he explains.
A representative from the House of Hiranandani, Mumbai, says a game room meant for the whole family should be comfortable and maximise enjoyment. He suggests adding air conditioning and large fans to keep the space cool. Ensure there’s enough space for people to gather, play and cheer on. Investing in quality equipment is also critical.
Music den
Shalini Chandrashekar, principal architect at Taliesyn-Design and Architecture, Bengaluru, is currently designing a music room in the basement of a house in the city. She has chosen wooden panelling, carpet flooring, and upholstered furniture to soundproof the room. In an urban setting, it’s crucial to be mindful of neighbours, she reasons.
Kuntal Vyas Aggarwal is the founder and design head of Resaiki Interiors and Architecture Design Studio. She recently built a music den for an apartment in Uttar Pradesh. “To create a music room, you need an open centre space to facilitate movement and jamming. Instruments can be stored in the periphery,” she says.
She chose the sandbox method for sound insulation, where she has built an elevated floor filled with sand. This keeps the sound from leaking to the flats in their apartment complex below.
TV corner
For a binge-watching room in Uttar Pradesh, Kuntal chose light grey carpet tiles, dark grey quilted fabric, and deep blue recliner chairs. It features indirect ceiling lights and a dark wenge wood table with a lamp and task light. She discusses the impact of colour psychology in rooms designed for screen time. “Dark rooms enhance the auditory experience by minimising visual distractions,” she
explains.
“We added fibre optic lights to the ceiling to create the effect of a starry night,” she adds.
Multi-use chamber
Shalini designed a multi-purpose space for the house, nestled among areca nut and coconut trees in Bengaluru Rural. It’s a minimalist room with exposed concrete walls and flooring done in muted shades. The column design is inspired by temples. The 22-foot columns are arranged in a rhythmic arrangement. Not only does it add an element of grandeur but it also enhances the acoustics.
The open layout without a defined entrance makes it a versatile and sensorial space. Today, it serves as a cosy spot for day retreats, yoga brunches, animal flow (ground-based movements) sessions, and sound healing exercises.
Try automation
Maulik Unadkat is the founder of Beyond Alliance, a Mumbai-based automation technology design company. He emphasises the role of automation in elevating the experience of special-interest spaces.
“In rooms meant for displaying artworks, we use controlled lighting to highlight photo frames, textured walls and planters. The lighting system responds to the sun’s movement, with colour temperatures changing to a warm glow during sunrise and sunset, and bright at midday,” he explains. Different settings require different lighting — yellowish light is used for relaxing, warm white in social areas, and cool white in high productivity zones.
Syncing automated lighting with automated playlists can make the space more dynamic. For instance, in a music den, an energetic dance track can benefit from lights that match that vibe. “The lighting can shift to a soft, warm hue during a relaxed jazz session,” he says.
Likewise, dim lights and calming tunes work well in a zen-themed den.
Wallet factor
Hobby rooms with a basic design can cost between Rs 2,500 and Rs 4,500 per sq ft. Set aside a budget of Rs 8,000 per sq ft for rooms with elaborate designs.