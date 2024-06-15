In the heartland of ajrakh

‘Kasanu’ is the next step. Here, the fabric is dyed in a cold solution of myrobalan, derived from the powdered nut of the harade tree. This turns the cloth yellow and also acts as a mordant to hold the dyes. After dyeing and calendering (smoothening the fabric), it is laid flat to dry under the sun. ‘Rekh’, the third step, is a crucial one. This is when you draw the outline of the design on the fabric. “A resist made of lime and gum arabic is pasted onto the cloth to define the outline. For double-printed fabrics like the ‘bipuri’, this step is repeated on the reverse side of the cloth,” Sahil explains.