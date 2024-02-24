Marvel of mosaic 

At Jordan Jewel Art and Mosaics workshop in Amman, Abida Hassan, a diploma graduate from MIMAR, intricately crafts mosaic art like tabletops or wall hangings. Her current project involves Madaba’s signature design, the ‘Tree of Life’. She explained, “The ‘Tree of Life’ mosaic in Madaba reflects the community’s beliefs and connection to the natural world. Found in the Church of the Virgin, it symbolises the connection between heaven and earth, representing knowledge, love of god, abundance, and harmony.” As times change, artists are adapting accordingly. Abida said, “Earlier, artists used natural stone blocks. Now, many buy stone bars of 6” length and less than 1 cm thick. This way, the material can be easily cut using pliers.”