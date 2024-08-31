6 podcasts on fashion design

Fashion is an ever-evolving industry. These podcasts will help you discover milestones from the past and also stay up to date with trends like sustainable practices.
The Business of Fashion Podcast
It explores the intersection of fashion, business, and technology. Hosted by Canadian-British fashion media entrepreneur Imran Amed, it features in-depth conversations with influential names. Top designers, CEOs of fashion brands, and thought leaders discuss the fashion industry’s most pressing issues, trends like sustainability or digital transformation, and future opportunities. Each episode drops once a week. Fashion designers, entrepreneurs, and innovators will find this useful.
Where: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, YouTube, and on businessoffashion.com/podcasts
Pre-Loved Podcast with Emily Stochl
Hosted by freelance writer and author Emily Stochl from Iowa, the show looks at the world of conscious consumerism, second-hand shopping, and sustainable fashion. Emily is passionate about reducing waste. She explains the benefits of going for pre-loved items, where to shop for them, and how to care for them. The weekly show of around 50 minutes also features interviews with practitioners of sustainable fashion and thrift shopping.
Where: Spotify, Apple Podcast, Google Podcasts, YouTube, and on emilymstochl.com/category/pre-loved-podcast
Wardrobe Crisis with Clare Press
Hosted by fashion journalist, author, and sustainability expert Clare Press, this weekly/monthly podcast explores the environmental and social impact of the fashion industry. From interviews with leaders and innovators driving sustainable fashion to throwing light on the exploitation of human rights in the industry, the show covers a lot of ground. You can also tune into discussions on conscious consumerism, circular economy, and the future of fashion.
Where: Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, YouTube, and on thewardrobecrisis.com/podcast
Dressed: The History of Fashion
It uncovers fascinating stories behind the clothes we love to wear. It is hosted by fashion historians and authors April Calahan and Cassidy Zachary. They talk about the fashion in ancient Egypt all the way until the Roaring Twenties (the 1920s). Guests shed light on the history of iconic garments, accessories, and textiles. New episodes are released at least once a week.
Where: Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and on dressedhistory.com
Every Outfit
Hosted by fashion writer and stylist Tiffany Reid, this podcast reflects on the psychological and emotional connections people forge with their clothes. Guests from various backgrounds are invited to share stories of how fashion has shaped their identity. The show also discusses body image, self-expression, and cultural heritage, and how fashion intersects with politics, social justice, and personal growth.
Where: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and on everyoutfitinc.com
Style With Substance by The Vendeur
This show wound up in December 2020 but remains immensely popular with fashion and beauty enthusiasts. In this weekly podcast, business mentor and sustainable fashion advocate Lucy Kebbell, discussed topics like renting your wardrobe, recycling your clothes, thrifting, and solutions to give back to the planet. In each episode, an industry expert was invited over to talk about topics related to sustainability in fashion.
Where: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Simplecast, and on thevendeur.co.uk/podcast-style-with-substance