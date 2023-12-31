A taste of tomorrow

Do you recall the red velvet craze from a few years ago? Or the year of the charcoal activation, when everything was black, including kebab, dim sum, pasta, and even ice cream. Then the day when all edible ingredients were formed into spheres, discs, or foam? These trends appeared to be unstoppable at their height. However, by the start of the new decade, a lot of these achievements had either become minor details in a menu, had lost their allure, or were nearly forgotten, much like unicorns. Of course, there were a few outliers. For example, pan-Asian eateries remain the unrivalled second-favourite after biryani which continues to be the most-ordered food and can spark a heated argument and outsell any dish. Likewise, chocolate has continued to hold its premium spot ever since 1947. Let’s see what’s lined up for 2024...
A quest for quality
Call it an awakening, the post-pandemic impact, or health influencers on the internet, whatever the term, the focus in the coming year will be on food that is not only convenient but also fulfils its nutritional claims. Just stating “organic” or “naturally processed” won’t cut anymore because labels would need to provide additional details on the required sugar and salt contents, as mandated by the FSSAI. This would cover every aspect of sourcing and processing the ingredients as well as the steps that give them their shelf life. Traditional foods and snacks would find a market, as would alternatives to white goods like salt, sugar, and flour.
For experiential excellence
The legendary Jiggs Kalra once said that dining out should only be done for the experience; otherwise, food tastes better at home and on the street. This is applicable everywhere since food and beverage establishments are always trying to provide their patrons with an even better experience. With so many bespoke alternatives available in hotels, restaurants, and catering businesses, expectations were set to rise in the upcoming years. Although the core of these experiences would still be nostalgia, diners would be searching for the small touches that would bring them back to life.
The want of elevated
everyday dining
If most of the pandemic time was spent in people cooking and baking, this is the year it’s coming of age when the expectation would be of not just quality products but off-the-shelf innovation that can help them up their everyday food experiences as well. Up until now, Swiggy and Zomato have assisted them in creating that at-home experience. In the coming years, FMCG products like pre-made meal kits, sauces, spreads, fermented condiments, and more will take up this duty. Home catering and chefs-on-call services will also play a part.
The charm of instant
There is little doubt that instant meals are incredibly popular, even though they are criticised for being the primary cause of the majority of lifestyle-related diseases. Not just the lately popular ramen or noodles, but also sauces, snacks, drinks, and the like. Convenience, or the Ka-ching maker as it is known in marketing, is the cause of this. An endless array of goods aimed at making life more comfortable will be available this year since the market has surpassed Apple in the speed at which it releases new flavours and goods. This year is different since there are more “healthier alternatives” available thanks to the efforts of several plant-based and agro-based start-ups.
The rise of immersive experiences
If the television show The Social Dilemma is to be believed, we are now more alone than ever thanks to social media. On the positive side, there has been progress in the food sector. Food has become a tool for people to connect and experience the real world while being content with their shells, thanks to the medium.
The chef’s table, which has completely changed the way we view and enjoy food, city-based food tours, chef-hosted workshops, and even dining with locals — a trend that once made AirBnB a popular choice — all start here.
The realm of culinary tourism, which currently features events like the Palate Fest and the Nilgiris Wild Culinary Festival, was made possible in part by social media.
The idea of “menu maps,” where the menu describes the various places and cuisines of the restaurant or the voyage of the chefs, is an offshoot of this, Chef Vikas Seth’s Sriracha, Chef Amninder Sandhu’s Bawri and Chef Sumanta Chakraborty’s Calcutta Retro are some of those who have already attuned themselves to the trend.
Upgrading the food play
Chefs’ advocacy of ingredients has had a significant impact on food trends, not just in the present but also dating back to the early days of the dining establishments known as sarais. It is the source that has evolved over time.
It originated in Europe at first, then spread to Peru, a tropical country, and then the indigenous people came into focus.
Now, it is somewhere between finding and endorsing the local that is available in the haat as in the case of chefs Auroni Mookerjee of Sienna Cafe, Garcian de Souza of The Village Bistro, and Chef Rahul Sharma of Araku Cafe, who not only sources his produce from as far away as Puttaparthi and the Araku Valley, but also works on the cause of “Root to fruits”.
Rise of the millets
Although it might seem like a “dead horse” right now if evolving eating patterns — somewhat embryonic even — are any guide, millets will be more important in the future from a wellness standpoint than from a popularity one. There’s a deliberate attempt to debunk the myth around the once-staple grains now that the Year of the Millet has been extended for an additional year. Naturally, there is a good chance that there will be a shift towards these ancient grains in the near future due to health concerns, particularly to address lifestyle conditions like diabetes, heart problems, and fatty liver. More land is being brought in for production, and more businesses are figuring out how to introduce creative products made of millets.
Tipple happy
The drink industry has changed over the past year, moving from single-serve alcoholic beverages to ready-made premixes to shakes, juices, coconut water, energy drinks, and cocktails. Today, the industry boasts an equally exciting and vast range of made-to-taste-and-mood tipples, a repertoire that was previously reserved for concentrates and colas. If last year’s drinks included a variety of flavours, such as soda, coconut water, and even lemonade with basil seeds, this year’s focus will be on bringing convenience on par with the instant food section. Starting with pre-made mixes that have extra ingredients and flavours, and going up to sizes that are suitable for sharing or single servings, it’s all about “itni si pyas”!
(The author is a seasoned food columnist and curator of experiential dining experiences, pop-ups, and retreats for chefs.)