A taste of tomorrow

Do you recall the red velvet craze from a few years ago? Or the year of the charcoal activation, when everything was black, including kebab, dim sum, pasta, and even ice cream. Then the day when all edible ingredients were formed into spheres, discs, or foam? These trends appeared to be unstoppable at their height. However, by the start of the new decade, a lot of these achievements had either become minor details in a menu, had lost their allure, or were nearly forgotten, much like unicorns. Of course, there were a few outliers. For example, pan-Asian eateries remain the unrivalled second-favourite after biryani which continues to be the most-ordered food and can spark a heated argument and outsell any dish. Likewise, chocolate has continued to hold its premium spot ever since 1947. Let’s see what’s lined up for 2024...