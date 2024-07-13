Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay to launch six restaurants at Indian airports

Gordon Ramsay, the British celebrity chef recently announced a collaboration and the launch of his new dining outlets in India.

The Michelin Star chef owns restaurant group Gordon Ramsay Restaurants, and now will be collaborating with Travel Food Services (TFS) to launch six dining outlets at airports of India. It is a three-year deal where the restaurants will be launched by 2027.

Very well known for his television persona, Ramsay has had shown like Hell's Kitchen, MasterChef, Kitchen Nightmares and Next Level Chef to name a few.

The new restaurants that are to be set up at major airports in India, will offer the unique and signature dishes of Gordon Ramsay.

Some of his signature dishes that will be featured are 'Gordon Ramsay Plane Food', 'Street Pizza', 'Street Burger' and 'Gordon Ramsay Plane Food To-Go'.

As per the report, the various dishes will have different ideas behind them. For instance, 'Gordon Ramsay Plane Food' will be for all day 'pre departure dining", 'Street Pizza' will have artisanal pizzas, 'Street Burger' will have gourmet burgers and 'Plane Food To-Go' for those on the go.