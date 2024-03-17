During my childhood, I remember my grandmother culling out the seeds of all varieties of squashes, cucumbers, pumpkins, melons and drying them out in the sun, with some of the pulpy flesh still clinging on to their skins. They would then be roasted and stored in containers to add to various dishes. Jackfruit seeds were stored this way too, after a round of sun-drying, to be roasted and eaten as a snack, or steamed and cooked into a gravy dish. Pomegranate seeds were powdered to add a zing to certain foods, fennel, cumin and carom seeds were brewed as a tea for stomach disorders, poppy seeds were added to desserts, mustard seeds turned into a paste for condiments, and sabja (basil) seeds were soaked in water during the summers, offering respite from the heat. Puffed grains and cereals, roasted nuts and boiled or sprouted legumes have been the mainstay in most of our diets, performing different functions along the way — some offering the promise of proteins and other nutrients, or carbs, in snack form or as a filler between meals, or even being the hero of a meal.