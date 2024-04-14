In the spirit of suhoor

Rice was another of the favourites — mostly pulao — which says Chef Dhiraj Dargan, “like the murg pulao, moti pulao, Qabooli and the Tehri is subtly flavoured and could be had in the odd hours without the spike in insulin that could result in hunger and craving.” The lightness of food, says Hyderabadi cuisine expert Quddus Abdul, “especially on the blood sugar levels, was one of the reasons why the rules of suhoor were never as rigid as those of the Iftar, which began with a single date and flourished upto having at least four more ingredients — the watermelon or fruit, sherbat, dahi wada and kebab or pakora to ensure proper hydration, eventually to become the epicurean trail it is today. Hence, the liberty to choose dishes as per taste, even have the same food cooked for dinner for the previous night.”