It’s a milky world

As time passed, milk thought long and hard. He decided to reinvent himself. I mean don new avatars. Get a makeover. His gentle eyes looked everywhere, widening when they saw juicy fruit dangling from the trees. The luscious golden yellow mango, the deep red strawberry, the ripe yellow banana attracted him like ants to a jar of honey. Not one to rest on his laurels, he once again reinvented himself. You guessed it right, by turning into smoothies and milkshakes. This relationship with fruit and dry fruit gave it added power. When the dieters and gym freaks swore by their smoothies, milk’s chest swelled to double its size. Now even those who weren’t fond of milk were attracted to it. Well, who could resist the lure of a thick milkshake? Life was indeed good for milk. It had more takers.