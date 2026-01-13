<p><strong>Sakkarai Pongal: </strong>Sakkarai Pongal is a sweet dish prepared as a ceremonial offering on the main day of Thai Pongal. Made with rice, milk, ghee and jaggery, it is traditionally allowed to boil over—symbolising "overflowing" prosperity—and is served after being topped with crunchy dry fruits and nuts.</p>.<p><strong>Medu Vada: </strong>No Pongal feast is complete without these savoury "Indian doughnuts". These crunchy, golden-fried bites are a legendary staple of South Indian festive cooking.</p>.<p><strong>Pongal: </strong>Ven Pongal is a popular savoury version of the traditional harvest dish, flavoured with moong dal and spices instead of sugar. This hearty meal is best enjoyed alongside a serving of fresh chutney and tangy sambhar.</p>.<p><strong>Kesari:</strong> Kesari is a popular semolina-based pudding enriched with ghee and sugar. Known for its brilliant orange or yellow colour, this traditional dessert is everyone's favourite and is often prepared for festive occasions and pujas.</p>.<p><strong>Paal Payasam: </strong>A Pongal feast feels unfinished without the indulgence of <em>Paal Payasam</em>. This rich dessert features a velvety blend of rice and milk, enriched with ghee, sugar and a crunch of toasted nuts.</p>