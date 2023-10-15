The masala dabba is open!

This broader approach to Indian cuisine became the key for Chef Rahul Rana’s repertoire of work at Avatara, which is considered a “gamechanger for Indian vegetarian fare”. In fact, the 16-course signature meal of the Uttarakhand-born chef debunks the long-held myth about our rich plant-based food being limited to paneer, palak and mushroom, all of which have been banned from his menu for good! But what is it about Indian cuisine that is now attracting chefs, both seasoned and young? While the answer to this can simply be the realisation of how rich our culinary tapestry is, says seasoned Chef Sabyasachi Gorai, “it is also about our standing in the world food map and the need to save one of the oldest as well as forward-looking cuisine that is likely to pave the way for sustainable food practices.”