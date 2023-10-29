A trail through the Silk Road city of Bukhara

Refreshed and invigorated, our trader steps out, traversing the narrow streets of Bukhara, passing through long archways that connect five trading domes. Typically, these domes feature a large central hexagonal space, surrounded by smaller domes housing various shops. Each of the five domes focuses on a specific kind of merchandise. One dome resonates with the clinking of exchanged coins, while another buzzes with fabric and carpet bargains. Dazzling jewellery workshops thrive in one dome, while fashion finds its definition in leather and furry hats in another. It’s a vibrant kaleidoscope of colours, scents, and sounds — a symphony of bargains and the gratitude-filled utterances of rakhmat (Uzbekistan’s thank you for greeting) as businessmen seal their deals with golden smiles. Four of these domes will stand the test of time, recreating an authentic shopping experience even today, complete with the lively haggling.