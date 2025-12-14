Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homelifestyletravel

Aizawl's quiet magic

As the plane dips through the clouds, the lush green folds of Mizoram appear, and you realise you’ve entered a different India — one that hums with serenity, where the rhythm of life is slow, measured, and deeply respectful of the land it stands on.
Last Updated : 13 December 2025, 22:30 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 December 2025, 22:30 IST
Mizoramtravel

Follow us on :

Follow Us