Living a golden dream in Jaisalmer

As you approach the Golden City, you will realise that your mind is not playing tricks on you! Jaisalmer rises from the heart of the Thar Desert like a golden mirage! According to a legend, Lord Krishna foretold that a remote descendant of the Yadav clan would establish his kingdom atop the Trikuta Hill. True to his word, Bhati ruler Maharawal Jaisal abandoned his fort at Lodurva and founded a new capital at Jaisalmer Fort in 1156 AD.

A grand structure

The fort is the heart of Jaisalmer city around which life revolves. With a vast living area enclosed in the massive ramparts, it dominates the amber-hued city and rises tall in splendour and magnificence. When the sun sets, the huge walls of tawny lion-coloured yellow sandstone on the site fade to honey-gold, hiding it in the golden desert. For this reason, it's also called the Golden Fort.

A grand structure — 460m long, 230m wide — and built on a hill that rises about a height of 76m above the surrounding countryside, the fortification wall is about

5 km in circumference. A fine cobblestone pathway through four gates (Akhai Pol, Suraj Pol, Bhoota Pol and Hawa Pol) takes visitors to the royal palace. The fort is dotted by some enchanting narrow lanes with some lovely havelis, many temples and five interconnected palaces. Merasi singers sit in the fort with their musical instruments, singing songs of yore in their rustic voices.

Towering over the fort’s main courtyard is the former Maharaja’s elegant palace, now the Fort Palace Museum. The courtyard served as a venue for reviewing soldiers, hearing petitions, and entertaining dignitaries. The palace features rooms with antique weapons, a royal umbrella, paintings of Maharawals, silver seats, antique photos from various events, clothing, and furnishings. Views of the numerous round pebbles stacked atop the battlements, waiting to be rolled onto the advancing foes, are unobstructed from the higher floors. A wealth of art and history can be found in the seven exquisitely sculpted Jain temples inside the fort complex, most of which were constructed between the 12th and the 15th century.

The oldest and most well-known of these is the Chintamani Parshwanath Temple. Hindu deities like Vishnu, Kali, Shiva, Parvathi, and others are intricately carved on it. Said to be almost two millennia old (55 BC), the central idol of Chintamani Parshwanath is sculpted from clay and covered in a thick covering of finely crushed pearls.