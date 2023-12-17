St Louis, the ‘Gateway’ to America

The most conspicuous landmark of St Louis is the Gateway Arch, which symbolises St Louis’ role as the gateway to the westward expansion of the United States in the 19th century. Ascending to the summit of that 63-storey high glittering steel arch in claustrophobic tram cars in four minutes was a unique experience. The view of the St Louis skyline was breathtaking from the glass windows lined on both sides of the observational area at the summit. Turn the other side and you will witness the mighty Mississippi, an iconic river that has profoundly influenced the culture, history and economy of the United States over the last two centuries.