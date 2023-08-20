Step into the Bridgerton life in Bath

As my train slowly rolls up at Bath Spa, Bath’s elegant railway station, I am greeted by quaint honey-golden architecture that instantly takes me back in time. A UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1987, Bath, Somerset is South-west England’s historic spa town steeped in ancient Roman culture. Named after thermal spring-fed pools considered sacred and health-giving by the Romans, Bath — previously known as Aquae Sulis — is ideal for those who appreciate slow travel around compact, picturesque towns. From the lush, rolling countryside, royal gardens and interesting museums to buildings flaunting Georgian architecture and cosy tea houses offering authentic British fare, Bath has it all.
Having virtually toured this English gem through Jane Austen’s novels and Netflix’s period drama Bridgerton, I am eager to experience its charm first-hand. A short walking distance from the train station is my hotel and my home away from home, situated in a tranquil residential neighbourhood while being just a stone’s throw from the city centre. I check into my room, which is full of character, bold designs and statement artwork featuring colourful birds. What’s more? The window offers delightful views of Bath Abbey and around the corner from Bath Rugby. I freshen up and set out to explore the town on foot.
Stunning views
Soon, I find myself staring in awe at a bridge overlooking an attractive horseshoe-shaped weir in the river Avon. One of the most photographed examples of Georgian architecture in the city, Pulteney Bridge was built in 1774 by the wealthy Pulteney family to connect Bath with the Bathwick neighbourhood on the eastern side of the river. Designed by Scottish architect Robert Adam in Palladian style, the Grade 1 listed spectacular bridge is one of the very few bridges in the world built with shops across its full span on both sides.
Best viewing spots: The best bridge viewing spots are from the Grand Parade pavement and the footpath that runs alongside the river near The Recreation Ground.
Local produce at Guildhall market
My next stop is the 800-year-old Guildhall market, an indoor market in the heart of the city, opposite the Pulteney Bridge. Housed under a magnificent central glass-domed roof of a 19th-century building adjoining The Guildhall, the market has around 30 family-run stalls selling everything from teas, cheese and fruits to art and craft items, souvenirs, leather goods, books and more. There is a rich history associated with this market that has been held since time immemorial. It initially took place in the open air, in the high street. Back then, Bath was an important wool town, and woollen clothes, animals and provisions passed through this market that once had an astonishing 438 stalls.
‘Pay on the Nail’: Don’t miss the famous 18th-century pillar ‘The Nail’ on which transactions took place; it is believed to be the origin of the saying ‘Pay on the Nail’.
History of the Roman Baths
In ancient times, Bath was a magnet for Romans who came to worship and bathe in the healing hot spring waters of its magnificent bathing site dedicated to Sulis Minerva, goddess of wisdom. Ambling the ornate central temple complex built around a mysterious spring and gazing down at the steaming mineral-rich water flowing through the ingenious plumbing, I can imagine the Romans gathering and socialising in the water body while revelling in its therapeutic effects. The pool is still fed by 1,170,000 litres of 46°C spring water every day. Today, the well-preserved site is home to an interactive museum boasting excavated foundations, remains of a gym and Laconicum (sauna), well-documented displays, wall projections of ancient exercises, Roman artefacts and even the actual mouth of the spring. A fantastic audio guide takes you on an insightful journey of the bathing site. Among the top highlights at the site is the gilt-bronze head of Sulis Minerva — one of the most iconic and rare treasures of Roman Britain. Don’t miss the chance to taste the famous water from a dedicated drinking tap placed near the exit!
The sunrise tour: If you wish to explore the Roman Baths minus the crowds, book the sunrise tour that takes place from 9 am to 10 am before the opening of the Roman Baths to the public.
Mineral-rich waters at Thermae Spa
Thermae Bath Spa is Britain’s only day spa that features Bath’s naturally-heated, health-improving waters containing over 42 minerals and trace elements. Drawing water from the King’s Spring, the Hetling Spring and the Cross Spring, the multi-floor relaxing space features a variety of geothermal pools, a wellness suite with Roman and Georgian steam rooms, heated loungers, a celestial relaxation room, experience showers, an infrared sauna and an ice chamber for cooling down. The
classic two-hour pass gives me adequate time to experience it all. I begin my journey at the rooftop pool where I can take in the city views while indulging in a warm soak. Another highlight is the basement Minerva pool with a bubbling hot tub that you must swim to reach.
Bath Abbey Tower tour
For some moments of mindfulness and silence, I enter Bath Abbey, a medieval church rich in art, architecture and history. While it traces its origins right back to the 7th century, it was rebuilt in 1499 in the Perpendicular Gothic style. Think splendid stained-glass windows, stone columns and the finest fan vaulting created in the 1500s by the king’s master masons. What’s special about the Abbey
is the fact that it remains a living church with services taking place throughout the entire week.
An afternoon tea experience
Consider a romantic interlude with a leisurely afternoon tea. With a great selection of restaurants, cafés and hotels offering charming interiors and sumptuous afternoon teas, it’s tough to pick one. The Pump Room, an original Georgian social hub, is one of the grandest and most highly-rated venues in the city.
The hop-on-hop-off Toot bus tour
A Toot bus or the hop-on-hop-off bus is a convenient way to get around the city’s major sights in a short time. Moreover, it offers a lot of flexibility as you can hop off at any stop you wish to spend more time exploring and hop on again and continue the trip. The route takes me past several Bridgerton filming locations like The Royal Crescent and The Assembly Rooms, Grande Parade, Parade Gardens, Royal Victoria Park and Jane Austen Centre among other places.