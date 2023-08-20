Step into the Bridgerton life in Bath

In ancient times, Bath was a magnet for Romans who came to worship and bathe in the healing hot spring waters of its magnificent bathing site dedicated to Sulis Minerva, goddess of wisdom. Ambling the ornate central temple complex built around a mysterious spring and gazing down at the steaming mineral-rich water flowing through the ingenious plumbing, I can imagine the Romans gathering and socialising in the water body while revelling in its therapeutic effects. The pool is still fed by 1,170,000 litres of 46°C spring water every day. Today, the well-preserved site is home to an interactive museum boasting excavated foundations, remains of a gym and Laconicum (sauna), well-documented displays, wall projections of ancient exercises, Roman artefacts and even the actual mouth of the spring. A fantastic audio guide takes you on an insightful journey of the bathing site. Among the top highlights at the site is the gilt-bronze head of Sulis Minerva — one of the most iconic and rare treasures of Roman Britain. Don’t miss the chance to taste the famous water from a dedicated drinking tap placed near the exit!