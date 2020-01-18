Delhi Elections 2020 Live: Congress' first list of 54 candidates out
Delhi Elections 2020 Live: Congress' first list of 54 candidates out
Congress announces first list of 54 candidates for Delhi elections 2020. Earlier today, two AAP leaders denied of party tickets join Congress.
21:21
Congress announces its first list of 54 candidates for Delhi Assembly polls
The Congress on Saturday evening released its first list of 54 candidates for the February 8 Delhi Assembly elections, fielding former Union minister Krishna Tirath from Patel Nagar and former Delhi minister Arvinder Lovely from Gandhi Nagar.
Congress releases list of candidates for 54 out of 70 seats for upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. Alka Lamba to contest from Chandni Chowk, Arvinder Singh Lovely from Gandhi Nagar and Adarsh Shastri from Dwarka. pic.twitter.com/CR2PZZwwTO
Congress announces the first list of 54 candidates for DelhiElections 2020 Alka Lamba, Ashok Walia, Arvinder Lovely, Poonam Azad among the candidates. Congress has not announced a candidate against Kejriwal.
18:25
Cong launches theme song ahead of Delhi polls
Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, the Congress on Friday launched the audio and video of its official song - 'Phir se Congress wali Delhi'.
Talking to reporters, Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra said through its theme song, the party will tell people about "prosperous Delhi" during the 15-year tenure of the Sheila Dikshit government.
17:49
Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: BJP announces first list of 57 candidates
The BJP on Friday announced candidates for 57 out of 70 seats for the Delhi Assembly elections, as it refused to field 27 leaders who contested in the polls five years ago.
This is a team of winners and looking to win the 2020 assembly elections. Remaining 13 candidates will be announced soon.
9-1-2020 08:49
Good morning readers and welcome to our live coverage of the upcoming Assembly elections in Delhi. The statewill go to Assembly polls on February 8, and the results will be announced on Feb 11. Stay tuned for live updates.
16:47
Bharatiya Janata Party announces names of 57 candidates out of 70 for upcoming Delhi assembly elections. pic.twitter.com/eJEYYPm5X3
Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) releases list of 15 candidates for candidates.
18:53
Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi has asked all the senior leaders of Delhi Congress including those, who contested Lok Sabha Polls, to contest Delhi Assembly Polls. (ANI)
15:53
Cong leader joins AAP
Congress leader andformer MLA Ram Singh Netaji joins AAP in presence of CM Arvind Kejriwal ahead of Delhi polls (PTI)
15:27
Meeting of Delhi BJP core group underway at BJP National President Amit Shah's residence to discuss poll candidates for upcoming Delhi assembly elections. (ANI)
17:56
Delhi polls: AAP, Cong's candidates' 1st list by Jan 14
The Delhi Assembly election is just a few weeks away and the main contenders -- the AAP, BJP, and Congress -- are busy vetting their prospective candidates and expected to start naming their candidates later this week.
Delhi government has been trying to work for the welfare of the people for the past 5 years, says Delhi CM.
13:20
AAP has fulfilled all its poll promises while the BJP has not been able to fulfill their promises, says Kejriwal.
13:20
Delhi Police is not responsible for voilence in state, they just follow orders from above, says Kejriwal.
13:14
In the last nine years, Municipal Corporation of Delhi's (MCD's) 109 schools were closed, while the Delhi government opened 20,000 new classrooms in the last five years, says Kejriwal.
12:48
SC issues notice to Centre, Election Commission of India on plea against use of plastic, especially banners, hoardings, during polls.
09:24
'AAP to use '3Cs' yardstick while selecting candidates'
The AAP will apply the "3Cs" yardstick of (no) corruption, (no) criminal record and (good) character while choosing candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls, senior party leader Sanjay Singh said on Wednesday.
He said the political affairs committee of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will meet soon to take a decision on seat allocation.
Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday appointed various election-related committees for the Delhi Assembly polls, naming state unit chief Subhash Chopra as head of the party's election panel and former Union minister Ajay Maken as chair of the manifesto committee.
Kirti Azad has been named as the head of the campaign committee, JP Agarwal chief of the publicity committee and Arvinder Singh Lovely chief of the election management committee, a party statement said.
Hello readers, welcome to our live coverage of the upcoming Assembly elections in Delhi. The state will go to Assembly polls on February 8, and the results will be announced on Feb 11. Stay tuned for live updates.
09:12
Delhi goes to polls on Feb 8, counting on Feb 11
Delhi will go to polls for a new Assembly on February 8 when voters will decide whether to give AAP another shot at power or provide the BJP, which is out of power in the national capital since 1998, a chance to be on the driver seat.
Congress, which had uninterrupted 15 years at power till 2013, may remain at a distant third, as it is perceived to have lost its momentum after relegating AAP to third in the Lok Sabha elections held in April-May last year.
Ajeet Singh Kharkhari to contest from Najafgarh and RP Singh to contest from Rajinder Nagar
Kapil Mishra to contest from Model Town, Rekha Gupta to contest from Shalimar Bagh, Suman Kumar Gupta to contest from Chandni Chowk (ANI)
BJP fields Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta from Rohini
BJP Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari speaks at a conference releasing a first list of names of 57 candidates out of 70
Manish Sisodia takes out 'Padyatra' ahead of filing nominations
Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) releases list of 15 candidates for candidates.
Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi has asked all the senior leaders of Delhi Congress including those, who contested Lok Sabha Polls, to contest Delhi Assembly Polls. (ANI)
Cong leader joins AAP
Congress leader andformer MLA Ram Singh Netaji joins AAP in presence of CM Arvind Kejriwal ahead of Delhi polls (PTI)
Meeting of Delhi BJP core group underway at BJP National President Amit Shah's residence to discuss poll candidates for upcoming Delhi assembly elections. (ANI)
Delhi polls: AAP, Cong's candidates' 1st list by Jan 14
The Delhi Assembly election is just a few weeks away and the main contenders -- the AAP, BJP, and Congress -- are busy vetting their prospective candidates and expected to start naming their candidates later this week.
Party President Amit Shah to chair meeting of BJP's core committee on Delhi Assembly elections to be held at party office, later today. (ANI)
Delhi Polls: Govt opens window for electoral bond sale
Ahead of Delhi Assembly elections, the Centre on Thursday announced opening another window for selling electoral bonds from January 13.
This is the 13th phase of the sale of electoral bonds after the controversial mode of the donation was introduced in 2018. This comes ahead of the Delhi Assembly election on February 8.
Five-time Congress MLA and former Deputy Speaker of Delhi Vidhan Sabha Shoaib Iqbal joins Aam Aadmi Party. (PTI)
AAP tells Manoj Tiwari 'Tumse Na Ho Paayega'
The AAP has made light of BJP leader Manoj Tiwari's claim that his party if elected to rule Delhi will give five times more benefits to people, telling him "Tumse Na Ho Paayega".
BJP made Delhi "garbage capital of India": Kejriwal
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday accused the BJP of making Delhi the "garbage capital of India" and claimed that the dump at Ghazipur landfill will soon cross the height of Taj Mahal.
Delhi government has been trying to work for the welfare of the people for the past 5 years, says Delhi CM.
AAP has fulfilled all its poll promises while the BJP has not been able to fulfill their promises, says Kejriwal.
Delhi Police is not responsible for voilence in state, they just follow orders from above, says Kejriwal.
In the last nine years, Municipal Corporation of Delhi's (MCD's) 109 schools were closed, while the Delhi government opened 20,000 new classrooms in the last five years, says Kejriwal.
SC issues notice to Centre, Election Commission of India on plea against use of plastic, especially banners, hoardings, during polls.
'AAP to use '3Cs' yardstick while selecting candidates'
The AAP will apply the "3Cs" yardstick of (no) corruption, (no) criminal record and (good) character while choosing candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls, senior party leader Sanjay Singh said on Wednesday.
He said the political affairs committee of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will meet soon to take a decision on seat allocation.
Delhi polls: Cong appoints election-related committees
Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday appointed various election-related committees for the Delhi Assembly polls, naming state unit chief Subhash Chopra as head of the party's election panel and former Union minister Ajay Maken as chair of the manifesto committee.
Kirti Azad has been named as the head of the campaign committee, JP Agarwal chief of the publicity committee and Arvinder Singh Lovely chief of the election management committee, a party statement said.
09:14
