Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Australia parliament returns with moment of silence for Bondi mass shooting victims

The attack shocked the nation and led to calls for tougher action on ​antisemitism and gun control, with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese pledging tougher action on both.
Last Updated : 19 January 2026, 01:28 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 January 2026, 01:28 IST
World newsAustraliaMass shootingBondi Beach

Follow us on :

Follow Us