Jharkhand Assembly Polls Phase 2 Voting Live: 63.36% polling recorded as second phase ends

The second phase of the Jharkhand Assembly elections draws to a close with 63.36% recorded through the day. About 1,016 polling stations were located in cities, 5,050 in rural areas and webcasting facilities were available at 1,662 polling stations. The BJP appeared confident of clinching the seats and forming the government yet again. With three more phases to go, the festival of democracy has just begun in Jharkhand. Stay tuned for more updates till we meet for the third phase on 12 December 2019.