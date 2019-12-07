Jharkhand Assembly Polls Phase 2 Voting Live: Polling underway in 20 Assembly seats

Voting for the second of the five-phase assembly election in 20 seats in Jharkhand will be held. Among the prominent leaders whose fate will be sealed in the second phase of polling include Chief Minister Raghubar Das from Jamshedpur (East), where he will be challenged by his former cabinet colleague and independent candidate Saryu Roy. Polling will be held between 7 am and 5 pm in Jamshedpur(East) and Jamshedpur(West) constituencies, while the voters in the rest 18 will exercise their franchise between 7 am and 3 pm. Stay tuned for live updates.