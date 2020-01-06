JNU Violence Reaction Live: Campuses shouldn't be made political battlefields, says Smriti Irani

Students from various universities across India held candlelight protests against the violence at JNU. Various actors, politicians condemned the attacks. Home Minister Amit Shah ordered an inquiry into the JNU rampage. Violence broke out at the Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday night as masked men armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in the police which conducted a flag march. Stay tuned for more updates.
Hope students will not be used as political tools: Smriti Irani
Referring to violence inside Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University, Union Miniser Smriti Irani on Monday said campuses should not be made a "political battlefield".
"I had said it earlier and reiterating it now that educational institutions should not be made 'rajiniti ka akhada' (political battlefield) as it affects the life and progress of our students," Irani told reporters here when asked about the violence in the campus.
"I hope students will not be used as 'rajnitik mohre' (political tools)", the Amethi MP said.
"A probe has started in the matter and it is not justified for me to comment on it as I am in a constitutional post," she added.
Progressive Democratic Students Union(PDSU) activists protest in Osmania University against violence at JNU
R. Meena, senior warden of Sabarmati Hostel resigns
R. Meena, senior warden of Sabarmati Hostel of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has resigned stating, 'we tried but could not provide security to hostel.'
Country has witnessed state-sponsored goondaism and terrorism: Cong
The entire country witnessed state-sponsored goondaism and terrorism yesterday on the campus of JNU. All this happened under the watch of JNU administration and also Delhi Police which is directly controlled by Home Minister Amit Shah, says Cong's Randeep Singh Surjewala.
Whoever invaded JNU must be hunted down: Anand Mahindra
It doesn't matter what your politics are. It doesn't matter what your ideology is. It doesn't matter what your faith is. If you're an Indian, you cannot tolerate armed, lawless goons. Those who invaded JNU tonight must be traced & hunted down swiftly & given no quarter: Anand Mahindra
JNU students don't need to go through this, says Priyanka Chaturvedi
To trolls asking me why I speak for JNU when I haven’t studied there.Sick.Those being beaten up could be your or my kids tomorrow in some other campus in India. I speak as a parent, as a mother, as a citizen. I speak for our students & for their parents, they don't need to go through this: Priyanka Chaturvedi.
JNU students subjected to cowardly but planned attack: Sharad Pawar
JNU students and professors were subjected to a cowardly but planned attack. I strongly condemn this undemocratic act of vandalism and violence. The use of violent means to suppress democratic values and thought will never succeed: Sharad Pawar
JNU attacks planned: Yechury
CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Sunday blamed the ABVP for the violence that broke out in Jawaharlal Nehru University and alleged that the attacks were "planned" by those in power.
Violence in JNU highly condemnable, shameful: Mayawati
Protests in AMU after JNU violence
Days after unrest in the campus over the contentious citizenship law, protests were held at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) late on Sunday night against violence at the JNU.
A spokesperson of protesting students said that a march was held in the night to express solidarity with the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students, who were attacked by masked men armed with sticks.
Actors, filmmakers condemn violence at JNU
Bollywood actors Swara Bhasker, Shabana Azmi, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub and Taapsee Pannu, and filmmakers Aparna Sen and Hansal Mehta on Sunday condemned the violence at the Jawaharlal Nehru University and urged Delhi Police to intervene.
Act of impunity, can happen with support of govt: PC
It is shocking and horrifying to see live telecast of "masked men entering JNU hostels and attacking students", Congress leader P Chidambaram said on Sunday and alleged that such an "act of impunity can only happen with the support of the government".
FTII students protest JNU attack
Students of the Film & Television Institute of India (FTII) on late Sunday night staged a protest condemning the attack on students of Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi.
They held a demonstration outside the gate of the premier film institute, holding banners with the message "FTII stands with JNU, condemns the violence of ABVP Goons".
Shocked to see visuals of masked miscreants attacking JNU students: Stalin
"DMK condemns rising incidents of violence against students within universities in the aftermath of #CAA2019. All those who are responsible for these incidents must be brought to book immediately:DMK president M K Stalin
Hundreds of students from different universities in the national capital staged a protest outside the old Delhi Police headquarters at ITO after violence broke out at the Jawaharlal Nehru University.
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray condemns attack on JNU students
Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray condemned the attack on students and teachers at Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Sunday evening.
Thackeray, who handles the Youth Affairs portfolio among others, demanded stern action against the "goons" who attacked them.
A shame on our democracy: Mamata Banerjee
Students in Mumbai gather at Gateway of India to protest against the JNU violence
Students from multiple colleges and institutions of Mumbai are gathering at Gateway of India from 12 midnight (tonight) to protest against the JNU violence and demanding action against the goons, failing which the students are demanding the immediate resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah.
Congress questions the BJP government on the attack
Condemnation means nothing when the actions of this govt have allowed this carnage to take place. Why are the PM & HM still silent? Why did the Delhi Police not take action faster? Why are violent thugs able to act with such impunity? The BJP govt must answer for: Cong
BJP sponsored violence being unleashed on innocent students: Venugopal
After Jamia and AMU, now JNU is under attack. The miscreants supported by the regime at the Centre is turning our prestigious universities into battlefields. BJP sponsored violence being unleashed on innocent students to silence and terrify them, says KC Venugopal.
Is this how Modi govt seeks revenge against students, youth? asks Surjewala
Rahul Gandhi condemns the violence at JNU
This is a desperate attempt by forces of anarchy: BJP