JNU Violence Reaction Live: Campuses shouldn't be made political battlefields, says Smriti Irani

Students from various universities across India held candlelight protests against the violence at JNU. Various actors, politicians condemned the attacks. Home Minister Amit Shah ordered an inquiry into the JNU rampage. Violence broke out at the Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday night as masked men armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in the police which conducted a flag march. Stay tuned for more updates.