Reliance Industries Ltd chief Mukesh Ambani at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) 2019, shed light on strides made by the company's various divisions and also officially announced the launch of the broadband service Jio Fiber in India. It will start at Rs 700 per month with 100Mbps internet speed. Ambani also revealed that the company would offer broadband internet and cloud storage (via Microsoft Azure) service for free to budding startups in India.