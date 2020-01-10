US-Iran Tensions Live: US won't grant visa to Iran's Zarif to attend UNSC meet

In the latest development in the ongoing US-Iran tensions, US House has passed a resolution to limit Trump's ability to wage war on Iran. In his recent address to the media, Trump said, 'As long as I'm President, Iran will never be allowed to have nuclear weapons." The Indian Ministry of External Affairs has advised Indians to avoid travelling to Iraq, all Indian carriers to avoid the airspace of Iran, Iraq and the Gulf following tension in the region. Iran fired 'more than a dozen' missiles at US forces in Iraq, says Pentagon. Stay tuned for more updates.
US refused to grant visa to Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif for attending meeting of UNSC to be held from Jan 9. (Mehr News Agency)
European leaders to hold an emergency summit to steer US and Iran back to nuclear diplomacy. (AlJazeera English)
Airliner might have been downed by a missile but it has not been confirmed, says Ukraine
US behaving like ISIS: Iran Foreign Minister
Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said the US is behaving like ISIS when threatening to devastate Iran's cultural heritage of thousands-year-old civilization. (IRNA)
Iran welcomes participation in Ukrainian Airlines plane crash investigation: Foreign Min spokesperson
Iran welcomes participation in Ukrainian Airlines plane crash investigation of those countries whose citizens were killed in the incident: Iranian Foreign Ministry's spokesman (Tasnim News Agency)
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani called on European countries to show reaction to American acts of terrorism,
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani called on European countries to show reaction to American acts of terrorism, such as the sanctions against people of Iran and the assassination of Iranian commander Lt. General Qassem Soleimani(Tasnim News Agency)
Trump mocked Pelosi's metal acuity and called Schiff a “pencil neck."
Trump mocked Pelosi's metal acuity and called Schiff a “pencil neck." He also tagged Sen. Bernie Sanders as “Crazy Bernie” for raising objections to how he carried out the strike on Soleimani.
Canada holds vigils for victims of plane crash in Iran
We know this may have been unintentional. Canadians have questions, and they deserve answers: Canadian PM Trudeau
"We know this may have been unintentional. Canadians have questions, and they deserve answers," Canada PM Trudeau says, citing "information" Iran missile brought down plane.
Trump coins a new name for the NATO in the Middle East
"I actually had a name: NATO, right, and then you have ME -- Middle East. NATOME. I said, what a beautiful name." Trump offers new name for NATO in Middle East: NATOME
Strengthening regional security, stability very significant for Iran
“We did not aim to kill (anybody)” said the commander of the IRGC
“We did not aim to kill (anybody)” the commander of the IRGC said, adding, “We intended to hit the enemy’s military machine.”
Iran issues a statement on the Ukrainian plane crash
Iranian government once again expressed condolences to the bereaved families over the Ukrainian plane crash and issued a statement in this respect, government spokesman Ali Rabiei said. Acommittee in charge of investigating the incident has been formed on the basis of regulations of International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) which will examine the incident transparent ally, precisely, quickly with the participation of all experts from relevant countries.
US House limits Trump's powers to wage war on Iran
The US House of Representatives passed a resolution on Thursday to stop President Donald Trump from further military action against Iran, rebuking the president days after he ordered a drone strike that killed a top Iranian commander and raised fears of war.
The Democratic-controlled House voted 224-194, mostly along party lines, sending the war powers resolution to the Senate. The partisan vote reflected the deep divide in Congress over Trump's Iran policy and how much of a say lawmakers should have over the use of the military.
Read the full report here.
US House passes resolution to limit Trump's ability to wage war on Iran
The USHouse of Representatives passed a resolution on Thursday to stop President Donald Trump from further military action against Iran, rebuking the president days after he ordered a drone strike that killed a top Iranian commander and raised fears of war.
The Democratic-controlled House voted 224-194, mostly along party lines, sending the war powers resolution to the Senate. The partisan vote reflected the deep divide in Congress over Trump's Iran policy and how much of a say lawmakers should have over the use of the military.
Democrats accused Trump of acting recklessly and backed the resolution, while Trump's fellow Republicans, who rarely vote against the president, opposed it. (Reuters)
06:49
Good morning readers and welcome to our live coverage of US-Iran tensions. Stay tuned for live updates.
EU chief defends Iran deal after Trump call to quit
EU chief Charles Michel defended the crumbling Iran nuclear deal Thursday after US President Donald Trump urged Europe to quit it, but warned Tehran against "irreversible acts" that would sink the accord.
Read more
China rejects Trump's call to break away from Iran deal
China on Thursday rejected US President Donald Trump's call to "break away" from the Iranian nuclear deal and work for a new one, saying the agreement is a "hard won outcome" adopted by the UN and "all parties" should abide by it.
Read more
Pak PM Khan directs Qureshi to visit Iran, Saudi, US
Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to visit Iran, Saudi Arabia and the US as part of Pakistan's efforts to defuse the tensions in the Gulf region following the killing of a top Iranian general in a US drone strike.
Read more
Ukrain's plane never called for help: Iran Investigator
The crew of a Ukrainian jetliner that crashed in Iran never made a radio call for help and were trying to turn back for the airport when the plane went down, according to an initial Iranian report released on Thursday on the disaster that killed 176 people.
Read more
US, Iran step back from brink but region still on edge
The US and Iran stepped back from the brink of a possible war on Wednesday as President Donald Trump signaled he would not retaliate militarily for Iran's missile strikes on Iraqi bases housing US troops.
Read more
Iran’s Foreign Ministry condemned comments from secretary general of NATO
Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson strongly condemned comments from secretary general of NATO in justification of American assassination of Iranian commander Lt. General Qassem Soleimani. (Tasnim News Agency)
Iran probe finds doomed Ukrainian plane turned back after 'problem' (AFP)
"Beautiful military equipment" do not rule the world: people do, tweets Iranian foreign minister
Ukrainian airliner had a technical problem prior to crash, aircraft was heading towards airport before crashing - initial Iran investigation report. (Reuters)
Navy on standby for emergency evacuations (ToI)
The navy is ready to send warships to the Middle East if evacuation is necessary, according to the Times of India.
Two rockets hit Iraqi capital's Green Zone
Two rockets crashed late Wednesday into the Iraqi capital's Green Zone, the high-security enclave where foreign embassies including the US mission are based, security sources told AFP.
Read more
US has restored level of deterrence on Iran: Pentagon
US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Wednesday that the United States has reestablished some deterrence toward Iran in the wake of the January 3 drone strike that killed Iranian general Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad.
Read more
Fact Check: US not fully energy independent, yet
US President Donald Trump on Wednesday touted America's newfound "energy independence" which means the country is no longer at the mercy of geopolitical upheaval in the region.
Read more
Satellite photos show damage to US base in Iraq
Iranian missiles damaged or destroyed seven buildings in the part of Ain al-Asad air base in Iraq that houses U.S. military personnel, satellite photographs appear to show.
Read more
No US casualties in attack on Iraq base: US Prez Trump
USPresident Donald Trump said on Wednesday there were no American casualties in the Iranian strikes on military bases housing UStroops in Iraq and that Tehran appeared to be standing down.
"No Americans were harmed in last night's attack by the Iranian regime. We suffered no casualties," Trump said in a White House address.
"Our great American forces are prepared for anything. Iran appears to be standing down."
Read more here
Highlights of US President Donald Trump's address
- For long nations have tolerated Iran's behaviour, those days are over.
- Iran’s pursuit of nuclear weapons threatens the civilised world.
-Iranian General Soleimani had been planning new attacks on US targets.
Removing Soleimani has sent a powerful message to potential terrorists.
- Peace and stability cannot prevail in the Middle East as long as Iran continues to foment terrorism
- As long as I'm President, Iran will never be allowed to have nuclear weapons.
- Europe, China, Russia and other countries must break away from the Iran Nuclear Deal.
- World powers can work on new deal with Iran on nuclear weapons, must send clear and unified message to Tehran
- Will ask NATO to get more involved in Middle East process.
- Iran appears to be standing down, which is a good thing for all parties concerned.
- The US does not want to use its military might, its economic strength is its best deterrent.
- US, Iran should work together on shared priorities including the fight against Islamic State.
- The US is ready to embrace peace with all who seek it. (Trump tells Iranians)
Trump asks NATO 'to become much more involved' in Middle East'
Trump tells world powers to 'break away from remnants' of Iran nuclear deal
US doesn't need oil from Iran, says Trump
Trump announces immediate 'additional punishing sanctions' on Iran, says that Iran 'appears to be standing down'
No American or Iraqi lives lost in Iran attack: Trump
Iran chanted "Death to America" instead of saying thank you to us: Trump
Soleimani's hands drenched with Americans' blood: Trump
Iran has been the leading sponsor of terror: Trump
As long as I'm President, Iran will never be allowed to have nuclear weapons: President Trump
Trump's address on US-Iran tension
Strike on Soleimani in response to imminent attack: Mike Pompeo
A U.S. air strike in Baghdad that killed a top Iranian commander aimed to disrupt an "imminent attack" that would have endangered Americans in the Middle East, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in television interviews on Friday.
Read more
This will be the first presidential response from US President Donald Trumpto Iran's missile salvo aimed at the US military in Iraq overnight other than a tweet in which Trump said that "all is well!"
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday warned arch-enemy Iran that his country would inflict a "crushing blow" on Tehran if it is attacked following the US killing a top Iranian general.
Read more
Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said the Islamic republic's response on Wednesday to a US strike that killed one of its general shows "we don't retreat in the face of America".
"If America has committed a crime... it should know that it will receive a decisive response," Rouhani said in a televised address, hours after Iran fired missiles at Iraqi bases housing US troops.
"If they are wise, they won't take any other action at this juncture." (AFP)
We of course condemn the attack on Iraqi military bases hosting coalition forces: Boris
"We of course condemn the attack on Iraqi military bases hosting coalition forces. Iran should not repeat these reckless and dangerous attacks but must instead pursue urgent de-escalation," British PM Boris Johnson told parliament. (Reuters)
Iraq's prime minister's office said Wednesday it had received "an official verbal message" from Iran informing it that a missile attack on US forces stationed on Iraqi soil was imminent.
Iran launched 22 missiles at Iraqi bases housing US and other coalition troops early Wednesday in response to the killing of senior Revolution Guards commander Qasem Soleimani in a US drone strike in Baghdad last week.
(AFP)
Rerouting flights of Air India, Air India Express which usually use Iranian airspace due to tension in that country: Spokesperson. (PTI)
Iran Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei says 'slap in face' delivered to US, reports AFP.
Iran says missile attacks on U.S. targets were 'legitimate self-defence'
Iran's missile attacks on UStargets in Iraq on Wednesday were 'legitimate self-defence', Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told state TV, adding that Washington's assessment to retaliate should not be based on 'illusions'.
Reuters
Iran will welcome any peace initiative by India for de-escalating its tensions with US, says Iranian Envoy to India, Ali Chegeni.
Iranian state TV says 80 'American terrorists' killed in Iran missiles strike
Iranian state television said on Wednesday that at least 80 "American terrorists" were killed in attacks involving 15 missiles Tehran launched on U.S. targets in Iraq, adding that none of the missiles was intercepted.
State TV, citing a senior Revolutionary Guards source, also said Iran had 100 other targets in the region in its sights if Washington took any retaliatory measures. It also said U.S. helicopters and military equipment were "severely damaged".
Reuters
India issues travel advisory for Iraq
In view of the prevailing situation in Iraq, Indian nationals are advised to avoid all non-essential travel to Iraq until further notification. Indian nationals residing in Iraq are advised to be alert and may avoid travel within Iraq., says MEA.
The US has increased its force protection postures across Middle East in view of Iran's aggressive stance, says Defence Secretary Mark Esper.
US retaliation will lead to regional war: Iran official
Any US retaliation to Iran's missile attacks on American targets in Iraq could lead to an all-out war in the Middle East, an adviser to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani tweeted on Wednesday.
"Any adverse military action by the US will be met with an all-out war across the region. The Saudis, however, could take a different path - they could have total peace!" Hessameddin Ashena said in a statement on Twitter.
Read the full report here.
Iran does not seek escalation or war, but will defend itself
Iran is not seeking escalation or war, Iranian Foreign Minister tweeted after Tehran hit U.S. targets in Iraq on Wednesday, adding that Tehran would defend itself against any aggression. "Iran took & concluded proportionate measures in self-defense under Article 51 of UN Charter targeting base from which cowardly armed attack against our citizens & senior officials were launched. We do not seek escalation or war, but will defend ourselves against any aggression," Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted.
Iran took andconcluded proportionate measures in self-defense under Article 51 of UN Charter targeting base from which cowardly armed attack against our citizens andsenior officials were launched. We do not seek escalation or war, but will defend ourselves against any aggression, says Iran's Foreign Minister.
The US is not aware of any casualties from Inra's missile strike on Iraqi military bases but the situation is still being assessed, says US official.
Trump briefed about attack on US facilities in Iraq, monitoring situation closely, says White House.
Iranian Revolutionary Guards tell US to 'recall US troops' from region, reports AFP.
Oil prices spike more than 3.5% after Iran hits base used by US in Iraq, reports AFP.
Iran fired 'more than a dozen' missiles at US forces in Iraq, says Pentagon
Iran fired "more than a dozen" ballistic missiles Tuesday against two airbases in Iraq where the US and coalition forces are based, the Pentagon said.
"At approximately 5.30 pm (2230 GMT) on January 7, Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against US military and coalition forces in Iraq," Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs Jonathan Hoffman said in a statement.
"It is clear that these missiles were launched from Iran and targeted at least two Iraqi military bases hosting US military and coalition personnel at Al-Assad and Irbil."
06:46
Good morning readers and welcome to our live coverage of US-Iran tensions are Iranian General Qasem Soleimani was killed in an airstrike by the US. Stay tuned for live updates.
US attack spurs anxiety over fate of their hostages
The killing of a top Iranian general has ratcheted up the anxiety of families of Americans held in Iran, one month after the release of a New Jersey student had given them hope.
Read more
Iranian parliament chants "revenge" for US terrorism. (IRNA)
Iran's parliament earmarks €200 million to IRGC to counter US measures. (IRNA)
Protesters in New Delhi trample and burn posters of Trump after the killing of Qasem Soleimani
Protesters in New Delhi trample and burn posters of U.S. President Donald Trump, following the killing of Iranian Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qasem Soleimani (Quicktake by Bloomberg)
Muslim countries should unite to protect themselves against external threats: Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad
Muslim countries should unite to protect themselves against external threats, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Tuesday after describing the US killing of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani as immoral. (Tasnim News Agency)
Iran says it is considering 13 scenarios to respond to the killing of Soleimani, and threatens a "historic nightmare" for the US. (Bloomberg Middle East)
Iranian lawmakers approved a motion designating US Army and Pentagon as terrorist organisations
Iranian lawmakers approved a motion designating US Army and Pentagon as terrorist organisations in response to assassination of #Iran’s General Qassem Soleimani. (Tasnim News Agency)
Huge numbers of Iranians turn out for the burial of the slain commander
Huge numbers of Iranians turn out for the burial of the slain commander of the Revolutionary Guards' Quds Force -- matching turnout seen in Tehran, Qom, Mashhad and Ahvaz. (AFP)
Germany to withdraw some troops from Iraq: ministry
Gen. Soleimani will be buried Tuesday in his hometown in southeastern Iran.
Gen. Soleimani will be buried Tuesday in his hometown in southeastern Iran. The leader of the Revolutionary Guard, speaking in front of the slain general's casket, threatened to “set ablaze” places the U.S..supports, sparking cries of “Death to Israel!” (AP)
Death to America! Chant supporters at Soleimani funeral
Body of the senior Iranian military commander, Qasem Soleimani killed in a U.S. drone strike in Iraq last week, has arrived in his home town of Kerman in southeast Iran for burial, the official IRNA news agency said on Tuesday.
Read more
Iranians and Iranian-Americans report being harassed or questioned for hours at US border crossings
Pentagon is distancing itself from President Trump’s assertion
The Pentagon is distancing itself from President Trump’s assertion that he would bomb Iranian cultural sites. International law protects such sites from attack. (AP)
Iran is not the US, says Iran's culture minister in response to Trump's threats
Iran's Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Abbas Salehi said in response to Trump's threats against Iranian cultural sites that Iran is not the US. (IRNA)
'IRAN WILL NEVER HAVE NUCLEAR WEAPON' tweets Trump.
IRAN WILL NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2020
Read more
U.S. denies Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif a visa to travel to New York for a U.N. Security Council meeting on Thursday, American official says
The US military on Monday told the Iraqi government American troops were preparing to pull out of the country but a top US general in Washington said the message was sent by "mistake"
Letter on Iraq pullout a "draft" sent by "mistake," says top US general
France says Iran must not retaliate after general's killing
'Never threaten Iranian nation,' Iran president tells Trump
Gulf economies, already strained by years of low oil prices, face a double-edged sword.
Gulf economies, already strained by years of low oil prices, face a double-edged sword with the prospect of conflict with Iran increasing oil prices while also threatening exports.
US lawmakers will vote in coming days on a war powers resolution.
US lawmakers will vote in coming days on a war powers resolution aimed at putting a check on President Donald Trump's military actions after he ordered the killing of top Iranian general, senior Democrat Nancy Pelosi said.
A sea of black-clad mourners paid homage in Tehran on Monday.
A sea of black-clad mourners paid homage in Iran's capital Tehran on Monday to top commander Qasem Soleimani, killed in last week's US drone strike that inflamed tensions across the Middle East, as NATO ambassadors met to discuss the crisis.
EU chief von der Leyen says de-escalation 'in Iraq, Iran's interest'
EU foreign ministers to hold emergency Iran talks on Friday: diplomats
US created "global anti-US fury and a worldwide rancor" by killing Soleimani: Iran foreign minister
The United States has created "global anti-US fury and a worldwide rancor" by killing senior Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted on Monday.
"What the US has accomplished in its terrorist assassination of anti-ISIS heroes is to unleash global anti-US fury and a worldwide rancor—on a scale not seen in recent memory," Zarif wrote. "End of malign U.S. presence in West Asia has begun."
Reuters
Pakistan won't take sides in Iran-U.S. confrontation, says Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi (Reuters Iran)
Russia's Defense Minister discussed Middle-East crisis with Turkish and Iranian officials
Saudi Arabia appeals for calm after killing of Iranian general. (Reuters Iran)
Mechanism to expel US troops from Iraq kicks off. (IRNA News Agency)
US House to vote to limit Trump's military actions
President Donald Trump insists that Iranian cultural sites are fair game for the US military, dismissing concerns within his own administration that doing so could constitute a war crime under international law.
Read More:
General Soleimani's Assassination endangers regional peace: Turkey (IRNA News Agency)
Oil hits $70 a barrel as Iran, Trump trade threats (Reuters Iran)
Saudi credit default swaps soar on U.S.-Iran crisis. (Reuters Iran)
Iraq sanction threat 'not very helpful': Germany
US President Donald Trump's threat to slap sanctions on Iraq, should Baghdad expel US troops based there "is not very helpful", German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Monday.
Read More:
China slams 'US adventurism' in Middle-East
China on Monday slammed what it called US "adventurism" which aggravated tensions in the Middle East and urged all parties to exercise restraint, saying Beijing was "highly concerned" over the worsening situation following the killing of a top Iranian general by America.
Read More:
Kremlin says Merkel, Putin to discuss Middle East crisis in Moscow. (Reuters Iran)
EU's Borrell regrets Iran's step back from nuclear deal. (Reuters Iran)
Trump responds with threat of 'big' sanctions on Iraq
President Donald Trump on Monday threatened to impose "very big" sanctions on Iraq after its Parliament called on the US military to leave the country for assassinating top Iranian General Qasem Soleimani in a drone attack in Baghdad.
Read More:
Khamenei weeps over the remains of Soleimani
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has wept while praying over the remains of a top Iranian general killed in a USairstrike in Baghdad. Khamenei offered the prayers in Tehran for General Qassem Soleimani as a huge crowd wailed in response. (The Associated Press)
Shia Muslims protest in Kanpur over Soleimani killing. (Times Now)
Soleimani’s revenge will not end by shooting some missiles: Hajizadeh, IRGC Air Force commander (Mehr News Agency)
Soleimani's killing will bring dark day for US, says slaim commander's daughter, Zeinab
"Crazy Trump, don't think that everything is over with my father's martyrdom," Zeinab Soleimani said in her address broadcast on state television after US President Donald Trump ordered Friday's strike that killed the top Iranian general.
Read more
Aerial images of farewell to the divine Commander in Tehran (IRIB News)
A senior leader of Palestinian Hamas resistance movement paid tribute to General Qasem Soleimani. (Tasnim News Agency)
"My father is alive in hearts of millions of people!": Zaynab, slain General Soleimani's daughter.
Sanctions threat against Iraq 'not very helpful', says German minister
Mexico asks for restraint in Iraq and Iran (Reuters)
Japan PM Abe sticks to plan to deploy forces to Middle East
Crazy Trump, don't think that everything is over with my father's martyrdom, says Zeinab Soleimani
Tens of thousands of Iranians thronged the streets of Tehran on Monday for the funeral of Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani who was killed in a U.S. air strike last week and his daughter said his death would bring a "dark day" for the United States.
"Crazy Trump, don't think that everything is over with my father's martyrdom," Zeinab Soleimani said in her address broadcast on state television after U.S. President Donald Trump ordered Friday's strike that killed the top Iranian general. Iran has promised to avenge the killing of Soleimani, the architect of Iran's drive to extend its influence across the region and a national hero among many Iranians, even many of those who did not consider themselves devoted supporters of the Islamic Republic's clerical rulers. (Reuters)
Arab league chief concerned about Iraq developments, calls for calm (Reuters)
Hezbollah: U.S. forces in Middle East to go home in coffins (Reuters)
NATO ambassadors to meet on Iran crisis: official (AFP)
Iran's Supreme Leader prays in an emotional funeral ceremony in Tehran (AFP)
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khameini prays over coffin of General Soleimani (AFP)
Iranian general Esmail Ghaani has vowed revenge
Iranian general Esmail Ghaani, who replaced Qassem Soleimani, slain by a U.S. airstrike, has vowed revenge as Tehran abandons the remaining limits of its 2015 nuclear deal. (AP)
Supreme Leader of Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei will lead mass prayers for the Lieutenant-General Qasem Soleimani. (IRNA)
The funeral procession will start this morning at Tehran University. Heads of the three branches of the government, members of the Expediency Council, cabinet members, president's deputies, Members of Parliament, senior Iranian military commanders, Friday prayers leaders, provincial officials and a huge number of Iranians from all walks of life attended the ceremony.
Trump says tweets serve as notification to Congress
President Donald Trump on Sunday said that his tweets would serve as prior notification to the US Congress if he did decide to strike against Iran again. "These Media Posts will serve as notification to the United States Congress that should Iran strike any US person or target, the United States will quickly and fully strike back, and perhaps in a disproportionate manner,” Trump said in a tweet.
Read more
General Soleimani's funeral procession starts in Tehran (IRNA)
Mourners pack Tehran to grieve Iranian general Soleimani (AFP)
Sensex tanks over 500 pts; Nifty below 12,200 over Middle East tensions
Equity benchmark BSESensexsank over nearly 500 points in the opening session on Monday as an escalation in tensions in the Middle East fuelled volatility in global equities.The 30-share BSE index was trading 376.66 points or 0.91 per cent lower at 41,087.95. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty cracked 109.60 points or 0.90 per cent to 12,117.05.
Read more
Saudi 'not consulted' over US strike in Iraq
Saudi Arabia was not consulted by its ally Washington over a US drone strike that killed a top Iranian general, an official said Sunday, as the kingdom sought to defuse soaring regional tensions. Saudi Arabia is vulnerable to possible Iranian reprisals after Tehran vowed "revenge" following the strike on Friday that killed powerful commander Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad.
Read more
Trump threats sanctions on Iraq
U.S. President Donald Trump threatened sanctions against Baghdad on Sunday after Iraq's parliament called on U.S. troops to leave the country, and the president said if troops did leave, Baghdad would have to pay Washington for the cost of the air base there.
Read more
European leaders urge Iran not to flout nuclear deal
The leaders of Germany, France and Britain on Sunday urged Iran to drop measures that go against the 2015 nuclear deal, after Tehran announced it would no longer abide by a limit on enrichment.
Read more
Trump doubles down on threat to Iran cultural sites
US President Donald Trump doubled down Sunday on a threat to attack Iranian cultural sites despite accusations that any such strike would amount to a war crime. After his top diplomat, Mike Pompeo, had insisted that any military action would conform to international law, Trump said he would regard cultural sites as fair game if Iran resorted to deadly force against US targets.
Read more
Iranian cabinet in a statement on Sunday announced the country's decision to take the final step to reduce commitments to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA): Iranian news agency IRNA.
Iranian official hails Iraqi laq to ouster troops: Iranian state media
Secretary of Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani hailed the law enacted by the Iraqi parliament on exit of the US forces from that country, saying that the US continued presence in Iraq amounts to occupying the country: Iranian state media
Jaishankar voices India’s concerns over gulf situation
Worried over escalating tension between Iran and United States, New Delhi on Sunday got in touch with both Tehran and Washington D.C. and underlined India’s stakes in the Persian Gulf and its concern over prospects of instability and conflicts in the region.
External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, spoke to US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, and Iranian Foreign Minister, Javad Zarif, over the phone. He also called up his counterparts in Oman and United Arab Emirates, Yusuf Alawi and Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and discussed the evolving situation.
Read the full report here.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, President of France Emmanuel Macron and UK prime minister Boris Johnson issue statement urging Iran to withdraw measures flouting nuclear deal, reports AFP.
Trump warns Iran against retaliation, threatens cultural sites
US President Donald Trump on Sunday vowed "major retaliation" if Iran tries to avenge the killing of its key military commander Qasem Soleimani and doubled down on a threat to bomb Iranian cultural sites. "If they do anything there will be major retaliation," Trump told reporters. (AFP)
07:01
Trump threatens 'very big' sanctions on Iraq if US troops forced to leave
Good morning readers and welcome to our live coverage of the tension between the US and Iran.US President Donald Trump has threatened"very big" sanctions on Iraq if US troops forced to leave. Stay tuned for live updates.
At least 2 rockets hit near US embassy in Baghdad, say witnesses
Two rockets hit near the US embassy inIraq's capital Sunday, witnesses told AFP, shortly after the deadline from a hardline pro-Iran faction for local troops to get away from US forces.
The vehemently anti-American group, Kataeb Hezbollah, had warned Iraqi security forces to "get away" from US troops at joint bases acrossIraqby 5:00 pm (1400 GMT).
Sunday's attack marks the 14th time rockets have been fired towards US installations inIraqover the last two months.
Read more.
Britain will not lament death of Soleimani: PM Johnson
Britain will not lament the death of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Sunday, though he warned that reprisals would lead to greater violence.
The United States killed top military leader Soleimani outside Baghdad airport in a drone strike on Friday.
In his first intervention on the escalation of tensions in the Middle East, Johnson said he had spoken Sunday with US President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
"General Qasem Soleimani posed a threat to all our interests and was responsible for a pattern of disruptive, destabilising behaviour in the region," Johnson said in a statement.
"Given the leading role he has played in actions that have led to the deaths of thousands of innocent civilians and Western personnel, we will not lament his death."
NATO to hold an urgent meeting on Monday at Ambassador-level on Iraq-Iran crisis: NATO Official
Iran will no longer abide by any limits of 2015 nuclear deal: Media reports
Iraq parliament demands US troop ouster from country
Iraq's parliament on Sunday urged the government to oust thousands of American troops from the country, stepping up pressure over the US killing of a top Iranian general in Baghdad.
Read more
US army to 'pay price' for killing Soleimani: Hezbollah
Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah on Sunday said the US army will "pay the price" for killing top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani and a senior Iraqi commander in a strike.
Read more
Aramco sinks as Gulf bourses rocked by Iran-US tensions
Saudi Aramco shares hit the lowest level since their market debut on Sunday, as Gulf bourses were hit by a panicky sell-off amid Iranian vows of retaliation over the US killing of a top general.
Read more
Jaishankar holds conversation with Iranian FM
Amid spiralling US-Iran tensions over the killing of Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday had a conversation with his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif and said India remained deeply concerned about the levels of tension in the region.
Read more
Like ISIS, Hitler, Trump is terrorist in suit: Iran min
The United States President Donald Trump is "a terrorist in a suit", Iranian Information and Telecommunications Minister Mohammad Javad Azari-Jahromi tweeted on Sunday.
Read more
Iran to withdraw from nuclear deal
Iran will finalise its fifth step back from a nuclear deal later on Sunday, a spokesman said, in retaliation for the US withdrawing from the multilateral accord and reimposing sanctions.
Read more
Mourners flood Iran as top general's remains return
A tide of mourners flooded the Iranian city of Ahvaz on Sunday, weeping and beating their chests in homage to top general Qasem Soleimani who was killed in a US strike in Baghdad.
Read more
Saudi 'not consulted' over US strike to kill Soleimani
Saudi Arabia was not consulted by Washington over a US drone strike that killed a top Iranian general, an official said Sunday, as the kingdom sought to defuse soaring regional tensions.
Read more
Iraqi MPs to meet on US army ouster
Iraq's parliament was expected to vote Sunday on ousting US troops from military bases, which are threatened by pro-Tehran factions after an American strike killed top Iranian and Iraqi commanders.
Read more
'US lacks 'courage' for conflict after Trump threat'
Iran's army chief said onSunday that Washington lacked the "courage" to initiate a conflict after US President Donald Trump threatened to hit dozens of targets inside the Islamic republic.
"I doubt they have the courage to initiate" a conflict in which the Americans threatened to strike 52 targets, Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi said, quoted by state news agency IRNA. (AFP)
The bodies of martyrs will then be transferred to Tehran, Qom and Kerman, says Iranian news agency IRNA
"The funeral procession iscurrently underway in Ahvaz. The next destination will be Mashad. The bodies of martyrs will then be transferred to Tehran, Qom and Kerman." says Iranian news agency IRNA.
Iran army says US lacks 'courage' for conflict after Trump threat (AFP)
Vital American targets in region within reach, Iranian media quotes commander
Mourners gathered in Iran's southwestern city of Ahvaz, where funeral processions to pay respects to Soleimani began on Sunday morning.
US Department of Homeland Security issues a National Terrorism Advisory Bulletin
"The United States designated Iran a “State Sponsor of Terrorism” in 1984 and since then, Iran has actively engaged in or directed an array of violent and deadly acts against the United States and its citizens globally. The United States designated Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) a Foreign Terrorist Organization on April 15, 2019 for its direct involvement in terrorist plotting." says the advisory.
Fuel prices up for 4th day as Middle East tensions rise
Petrol and diesel prices rose for the fourth straight day on Sunday as global oil prices jumped after the US killed a top Iranian general, fanning fresh fears of conflict in the crude-rich Middle East. Retail pump price of petrol was hiked by 9 paise per litre and that of diesel by 11 paise, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.
Read more
We condemn it, any such incident anywhere across globe must be condemned, says Mohsin Jawadi, Iranian Minister
We condemn it. Any such incident anywhere across globe must be condemned. We have been getting threats from US since years, we are facing it. We don't have enmity with anyone, but if someone acts against us, we know how to respond, saysMohsin Jawadi, Iranian Minister.
US President lashes out at Iran
If Iran attacks an American Base, or any American, we will be sending some of that brand new beautiful equipment their way, tweets Trump
"The United States just spent Two Trillion Dollars on Military Equipment. We are the biggest and by far the BEST in the World! If Iran attacks an American Base, or any American, we will be sending some of that brand new beautiful equipment their way...and without hesitation!" tweets US President Donald Trump.
Iran names Quds Force number 2 to replace Soleimani
Iran's supreme leader named the deputy head of the Revolutionary Guards' foreign operations arm Esmail Qaani to replace its commander Friday after he was killed in a US strike in Baghdad.
Read more
Ceremonies to honour general killed by US begin in Iran's Ahvaz. (AFP)
Body of Major-General Soleimani arrives in Ahvaz, Iran for farewell ceremony.
Iraqi PM Adil Abdul Mahdi declares three days of national mourning
Iraqi PM Adil Abdul Mahdi declares three days of national mourning for Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani, Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, and others killed in US air strike in Baghdad. (AIRNews)
'Iranian hackers' claim breach of US govt website
A group claiming to be hackers from Iran breached the website of a little-known US government agency on Saturday and posted messages vowing revenge for Washington's killing of top military commander Qasem Soleimani.
NATO suspends training mission in Iraq citing security concerns
Britain says, it will send two warships to the Strait of Hormuz to ensure the safety of UK vessels and citizens amid rising tensions in the Middle East.
Michael Pompeo speaks to Israeli PM Netanyahu about 'need to counter Iranian threat'
Missiles hit Green Zone, Iraq base housing US troops
Two rockets on Saturday hit Iraq's Al-Balad air base, whereUStroops are stationed, while two mortars hit Baghdad's Green Zone, a high-security enclave housing theUSembassy, security sources said.
Read more
An assertion by US Vice President Mike Pence that Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani, who died Friday in an American attack in Iraq, had helped the September 11 terrorists has been sharply challenged in the US press.
"We have targeted 52 Iranian sites...at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture" says Trump
"Let this serve as a WARNING that if Iran strikes any Americans, or American assets, we havetargeted 52 Iranian sites (representing the 52 American hostages taken by Iran many years ago), some at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture, and those targets, and Iran itself, WILL BE HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD. The USA wants no more threats!" tweets Donald Trump.
Palestinian factions organize a mourning ceremony in Gaza City
Palestinian factions organize a mourning ceremony in Gaza City in honor of slain Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani who was killed in the Iraqi capital Baghdad in a US air strike. (AFP)
US targeting 52 Iranian sites if Tehran attacks Americans, says US President Donald Trump
Pro-Iran factions ramped up pressure on US installations across Iraq with missiles and warnings
Pro-Iran factions ramped up pressure on US installations across Iraq with missiles and warnings to Iraqi troops, after tens of thousands mourned an Iranian general killed in a US strike.
Anti-war activists protest in Times Square in New York
Anti-war activists protest in Times Square in New York following the US drone attack that killed Iran's Major General Qasem Soleimani in a dramatic escalation of tensions between the two countries.
Pro-Iran faction urges Iraqi troops to 'get away' from US forces in bases
Mortar rounds hit an area near the US embassy in Baghdad, two rockets slammed into an Iraqi base
In the first hints of possible retaliation for a US drone attack that killed a top Iranian commander, mortar rounds hit an area near the US embassy in Baghdad. Moments later, two rockets slammed into an Iraqi base where US troops are deployed. (AFP)
Iran is talking very boldly about targeting certain USA assets as revenge: US President Donald Trump
Iran is talking very boldly about targeting certain USA assets as revenge for our ridding the world of their terrorist leader who had just killed an American, & badly wounded many others, not to mention all of the people he had killed over his lifetime.
Soleimani responsible for killing over 603 US service members and maiming thousands in Iraq: US Department of State
Qassem Soleimani was responsible for killing at least 603 US service members and maiming thousands more in Iraq. 17% of US personnel deaths in Iraq between 2003 and 2011 can be attributed to this terrorist and his IRGC-Qods Force.
Britain warns nationals against travel to Iraq and Iran
Britain warned its nationals to avoid all travel to Iraq, outside the Kurdistan region, and to avoid all but essential travel to Iran following the death of Qasim Soleimani.
Read more
Pompeo: Europe not 'helpful' over Soleimani killing
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said onFriday that Washington's European allies had not been "as helpful" as he hoped over the US killing of Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani in Iraq.
Read more
World War 3 trends on Twitter post Soleimani killing
While you thought that ‘Happy New Year’ would be the most trending thing at the start of the year, Iran, US, Trump, and ironically, World War 3 took its place. After US President Donald Trump ordered the killing of Iran Revolutionary Guards commander Qasem Soleimani, social media has been abuzz with varied opinions on the incident.
Read more
'Death to America': Iraqis chant against US attack
Thousands of Iraqis chanting "Death to America" on Saturday mourned an Iranian commander and others killed in a US drone attack that sparked fears of a regional proxy war between Washington and Tehran.
Read more
Thousands of Iraqi mourners chanting "America is the Great Satan" in Baghdad
Thousands of mourners chanting "America is the Great Satan" marched through Baghdad in a funeral procession for Iran's top general and Iraqi militant leaders. Iran's Gen. Qassem Soleimani was killed in a U.S. airstrike in Iraq. (AP)
Thousands gather in Baghdad to mourn Soleimani, others killed in U.S. air strike (Reuters)
General Qasem Soleimani: Iran's regional pointman
Tehran Revolutionary Guards commander Qasem Soleimani, who was killed Friday in a US strike, was one of the most popular figures in Iran and seen as a deadly adversary by America and its allies.
Read more
Britain warns nationals against travel to Iraq and Iran (Reuters)
Coalition scales back Iraq operations for security reasons: US (AFP)
Iraq PM attends funeral of commanders killed in US strike (AFP)
Killing Soleimani not meant to provoke Iran: Trump
With a single drone strike, President Donald Trump did more than just take out an avowed enemy of the United States. He may have have also upended a central element of his foreign policy.
Read more
Iranian commander behind terror plots in India: Trump
Defending the killing of top Iranian commander in a US strike, President Donald Trump on Friday said the "reign of terror is over" and claimed Qasem Soleimani had contributed to "terrorist plots as far away as New Delhi and London."
Read more
US and Iran united by a common enemy yet divided
Iranian Quds forces in Iraq began operations backing Shia militias and fought against ISIS. Their operations were led by Major-General Qasem Soleimani. Soleimani had been leading the Quds forces for over 15 years when their fight against ISIS began.
Read more
What US-Iran escalation means for markets
The tone in global financial markets has turned cautious after a USairstrike killed a top Iranian commander, fueling concern over an escalation in tensions.
Read more
Soleimani death: US deploys troops, Iran vows 'revenge'
Thousands more US troops were ordered to the Middle East on Friday after the United States assassinatedIran's military mastermind and Tehran promised "severerevenge."
Read more
Soleimani's killing may affect oil, 8mn Indians: Report
Escalation of tensions in any form between the United States and Iran following the killing of Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani could have a significant impact not only on crude oil supply and prices but also 8 million Indian expats living in the middle East says a report by Hindustan Times.
Read more