US-Iran Tensions Live: US won't grant visa to Iran's Zarif to attend UNSC meet

In the latest development in the ongoing US-Iran tensions, US House has passed a resolution to limit Trump's ability to wage war on Iran. In his recent address to the media, Trump said, 'As long as I'm President, Iran will never be allowed to have nuclear weapons." The Indian Ministry of External Affairs has advised Indians to avoid travelling to Iraq, all Indian carriers to avoid the airspace of Iran, Iraq and the Gulf following tension in the region. Iran fired 'more than a dozen' missiles at US forces in Iraq, says Pentagon. Stay tuned for more updates.