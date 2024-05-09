Rain causes 5-metre-deep crater on Bore Bank Road, breaks metro pile structure in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Bore Bank Road in eastern Bengaluru has been closed to traffic after sudden thundershowers on Wednesday evening caused a five-metre-deep crater in it, officials said.
The rains also broke the temporary pile arrangements made to support the soil excavation for the under-construction Pottery Town metro station on the Pink Line.
"Traffic has been diverted and the road will remain closed until restoration. No persons were injured," Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said in a statement.
A senior official in the BMRCL attributed it to the blocked drains and the resultant waterlogging on the road. "Rainwater from the road went into the supporting pile arrangement, which is located by the roadside. The pile support gave way and the road caved in, creating a four- to five-metre-deep crater," the official said.
That traffic had been diverted before the incident meant no person was injured, he added.
The BMRCL will fill the crater overnight, but road restoration will take more time, the official said.
Published 08 May 2024, 21:24 IST