Fashion anthems of the season

It is a stylish season with flowing silhouettes and cropped cuts making their presence felt in the style files across age groups. Experts handpick a few must-haves to get into the groove...

The male matrix

Menswear has undergone a radical shift in colours and cuts as the years have progressed. With the guys open to experimenting with radical contours, personal styles have evolved tremendously to fashion different palettes for different occasions and seasons. Says fashion designer Kunal Anil Tanna, “A pair of cropped, turn-up trousers paired with a crisp white shirt or a t-shirt works for a casual, laid-back look. Tunic shirts are in vogue, and the 'shackets’ (shirt-like jackets) make a popular appearance paired with chinos. If you are looking for a more hip look, go for a breezy bomber jacket.”

Prints & packs

Says fashion designer Punit Balana, “One of this season's latest fashion trend focuses on layering and combining block print with textured clothing. Block prints, using natural organic dyes and abstract prints on the garment are in. The style has historically been associated with hippies and flower children and has made a strong comeback this season. Some of the most trending printed kurta designs are abstract, botanical, floral, tribal, paisley and geometric.” One of most taboo accessories, 'fanny pack’ makes its comeback as a stylish, utility slip-on. Perfect for that Sunday brunch or delicious sundowner.

Feral fabrics

Leopard prints make a roaring comeback both on and off the ramp. Says Sonika Tapkire of San Calpa, “Pair up denims with a leopard print shirt and carry a fanny pack either round your waist or over ur shoulders. The three must-haves this season are a leopard printed belt, strappy sandals and an asymmetrical skirt.”

Palette up

Offshoots of white, indigo and icy blue bring in visual fluidity. “Neons are passe,” says Punit. “Sophisticated colour combinations and graphic prints and shapes shoot in unexpectedly this season.” Living coral being the Pantone Colour of the year 2019 runs through soothing variations across your closet in threads and tootsie-picks.

Go cool

Go quirky and offbeat with square, cat-eyed shades, a knotted headband, a bum bag, jholas and printed, loose-fit t-shirts, according to Sonika. Confused? Stick to your chic crop tops or your crisp, quintessential white shirt with blue denims or a geometric print asymmetrical skirt, or your versatile kurtis with palazzos.

Whatever be your style, rock on!