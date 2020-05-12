Are you a coronaspeck?

The worldwide lockdown has changed lives across the globe. Our own notions of the ‘new normal’ are being defined day in and day out. The pandemic is adding new words to our vocabulary and one of them happens to be ‘coronaspeck’. Back in the days, the Germans called it ‘kummerspeck’ from kummer (worry) + speck (bacon). But now, the term has been adapted to suit the present coronavirus situation. It now refers to stress-eating, not exercising, or giving your body any movement, leading to weight gain. So, follow these exciting tips that can save you from becoming a coronaspeck!

Your home is now your gym

If you are working from home, try taking short fitness breaks. When you are on your laptop, get up and walk around your house for a few minutes every hour. While watching serials and movies, do quick exercises such as jumping jacks, crunches, or push-ups. Invest in a stability ball, and instead of sitting on your couch, sit on this ball to improve your core strength.

Snack the smart way

With quarantine comes the temptation to indulge in unhealthy snacks. While it might be difficult to fight these temptations, you can indulge in more rewarding snacks that will pay off in the long run. Almonds, sprouts, fresh fruits, boiled corn are healthy snacks.

Health journal to the rescue

Keep a track of what you eat in the form of a diary or with the help of apps on smartphones. Note down everything you eat throughout the day. At the end of the day, total the number of calories, proteins, carbohydrates, and fat that you ate. This will help you understand your eating habits.

(The author is a nutrition & wellness consultant)