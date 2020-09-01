Bust the stress with Zumba

If the lockdown due to the pandemic has lowered your spirits and you are looking for exercises to keep fit, Zumba fitness is your best bet! Zumba, one of the most fun and versatile fitness programmes of our times, is an excellent cardio workout, that has its roots in Columbia. Once tried, you will be addicted to carrying out Zumba fitness as it transforms you and your lifestyle completely.

Zumba for all

Zumba activity is undoubtedly invigorating and freshens one up. There are no right or wrong ways to do Zumba. As long as you move to the beat of the music, you are participating in the exercise. However, it is advised to consult your doctor before joining Zumba as in case you have been inactive or have any medical issues, it is best to talk to the instructors as well so that they can suggest modifications.

Due to its fun quotient, Zumba appeals to people as an alternative to exercise. A mix of four rhythms, namely salsa, cumbia, merengue and reggaeton, Zumba strengthens our core with cardio and aerobic total body workout. As unbelievable as it may sound, one can lose up to 800 calories in one Zumba session. Zumba engages every muscle in the body and involves lunges, squats, and jumping jacks too.

There are several interesting training formats under Zumba including Zumba Toning, Aqua Zumba, and Zumbini which can be done at home with some guidance. Zumba Toning helps one tone the body with the help of light-weight dumbbells. This workout tones your body — especially arms and core with added resistance. Aqua Zumba, done in a pool, puts less stress on the joints and it is more effective as there is resistance both ways. It is highly recommended for pregnant women. Zumbini might deem perfect for those with toddlers who are struggling to find the time or ways to workout.

Keep children engaged at home

There are Zumba workouts for children too — Zumba Kids and Zumba Kids Junior. These are perfect for younger children between 7 and 11 years of age. It is a great fitness activity that involves fun, too, as it gives children an outlet to jump, dance, shake, and swing their hips. It also breaks down the steps, adds games, activities, and cultural exploration elements into the class structure and helps develop a healthy lifestyle. Zumba can be an excellent way to incorporate fitness as a natural part of children’s everyday lives. Classes for children incorporate key childhood development elements like leadership, respect, teamwork, confidence, self-esteem, memory, creativity, coordination, and cultural awareness. It also helps children gain coordination, self-confidence, overcome fears, learn about teamwork, and much more. During the lockdown, with no outdoor activities or play dates, 40 to 60 minutes of Zumba workouts for kids is a good, fun and exercise-cum-team-activity to keep them engaged and active.

Keep mind & body healthy

Among its benefit, the prominent one is that Zumba is a great stress buster. You are burning calories, toning up, sweating, and giving out an excellent glow. Zumba helps build endurance, cardiovascular fitness improves blood pressure and quality of life. You lose weight, improve your coordination skills, and are also transformed as a person by the end of Zumba sessions. Apart from physical health benefits, there are also psychological benefits. Zumba keeps you motivated and pumped, improves your mood and makes your life seem purposeful. It improves cognitive skills, relieves stress and brings enthusiasm into our life. Zumba is an inclusive workout activity.

Beginning your day with virtual Zumba classes can transform the day into a pleasant one. Even as you are partaking in Zumba workout virtually, the experience is the same as that of outdoor Zumba social workout. Make sure that along with a good internet connection to carry on with the Zumba session, you have enough space to move around during the virtual Zumba, are wearing comfortable clothes and sports shoes for the session and are well-hydrated.

(The author is a Zumba fitness instructor)