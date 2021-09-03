Bone-chilling documentaries to watch on Netflix

Some documentaries are so disturbing that you wished they were a piece of fiction.

If you have an appetite for such tales, watch these Netflix documentaries to get your adrenaline pumping.

Amanda Knox

This documentary is uncomfortable to watch because what happens to Knox, the protagonist can happen to anyone.

She was living her dream and studying abroad like any other student. Her life turned upside down in minutes when she was notoriously charged with the murder of her roommate Meredith Krecher in Italy and imprisoned for four years. She is free now but the suspicion around her stays.

Either she is a manipulative and smart killer or she is a victim, who lost four years of her life due to wrongful conviction. What’s the truth? We will probably never know.

The Nightmare

Sleep paralysis is frightening and very real. This documentary is about eight people who share the surreal experiences of going through this petrifying phenomenon, and the symptoms leading up to it.

It’s a pretty disturbing film is all we can say.

Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes

As the title suggests, the documentary is about an infamous American serial killer Ted Bundy who confessed to killing at least 30 people in four years. With his victims being young, good-looking women, the actual numbers are believed to be in the hundreds.

The documentary was aired on January 24, 2019, on the 30th anniversary of his execution.

The four 60-minute long episodes will keep you hooked till the end. What makes it more gripping is the use of the actual footages and pictures of Ted Bundy and his victims.

The Keepers

It all began when a young nun Catherine Cesnik disappeared on November 7, 1969, and when her body was found near a garbage dump two months later. But what shook Baltimore even more, was the history of sexual abuse by the students she taught at Archbishop Keough High School.