Five things to know about the Venom sequel 

Venom: Let there be Carnage’ is one of the most-awaited movie sequels of 2021. It has already scored a record opening of $90 million in the US where it was released on October 1, fuelling the excitement among fans globally. The American superhero film releases in Indian theatres on October 14.

What’s the buzz about? Well, it introduces Carnage, an alien symbiote that bonds itself to Cletus Kasady, a serial killer who we got a glimpse of in the end credits of the 2018 prequel ‘Venom’. Carnage is an antagonist, the archenemy of Venom, another symbiote.

As for the plot, it will follow the lives of Eddie Brock, a journalist, and Cletus, and their bond with Venom and Carnage respectively.

Let’s tell you more.

Unlike other symbiotes that were created artificially in the lab, Carnage is the first naturally-born symbiote on Earth.

Also new to this sophomore is Shriek, Carnage’s partner played by Naomie Harris. She is a mutant with many abilities. Sample this: She can shriek loud, really loud, to the point when things break and people become partially or fully deaf.

In terms of the timeline, the sequel starts 18 months after the events of the first film. So fans are expecting a better and stronger relationship between Eddie Brock and Venom.

If the analysis by hawk-eyed fans is anything to go by, the merger of the X-Man and Spider-Man universe is imminent. Here’s why. Before Disney acquired some characters from Fox in 2019, Marvel refrained from using the words ‘mutant’ or ‘mutation’ in the films. It would instead use terms like ‘enhanced’ or ‘evolved’. This, because Fox owned the rights to certain Marvel characters in the X-Men franchise, which sprung up as mutants. And the trailer of Venom: Let there be Carnage shows us a raven claw asylum, which is known to comic fans as a place for mutants.

The sequel is directed by Andy Serkis and not Venom’s Ruben Fleischer, who had helmed the first instalment. This happens to be Andy’s third directorial. He had made ‘Breathe’, and ‘Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle’ in 2017, and 2018 respectively. Given his experience in motion capture films, fans expect nothing less than a spectacle.