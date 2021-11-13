Have you tried spiced muffins yet?

The present Bengaluru weather is just perfect to whip up some warm, melt-in-the-mouth muffins, accented with spices.

Metrolife brings you easy one-bowl muffin recipes that you can bake in no time to share with your friends and family.

Gingerbread muffins

Ingredients

1 ½ cups all-purpose flour, spooned and levelled

1/2 tsp baking powder

¼ tsp baking soda

¼ cup mashed banana

¼ cup vegetable oil

1 egg

¼ tsp pure vanilla extract

½ tsp ground cinnamon

½ tsp ground ginger

Pinch of salt

¼ cup maple syrup

½ cup milk

¼ cup granulated sugar

1/3 cup dark brown sugar

Method

Preheat the oven to 180°C. Line a 6-cup muffin pan with paper liners. Set aside.

In a large mixing bowl, beat together egg and mashed banana until completely combined and only small lumps remain. Use a spatula to stir in the vanilla, spices and salt.

Add the oil, maple syrup and milk, stirring until completely combined between each addition.

Add the sugars and continue mixing.

Next, add the baking powder and baking soda. Fold in the flour until just mixed. Do not overmix.

Use a large spoon to divide the batter evenly between the muffin cups, about 3/4 full.

Bake for 18 to 20 minutes at 180°C, until the muffin tops are set and a knife inserted into the centre of the muffins comes out clean.

Let them cool in the muffin tins for 5 minutes, before serving.

Pumpkin spice muffins

Ingredients

1 1/2 cups flour

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp baking soda

1 cup pumpkin puree

1 cup sugar

1/3 cup vegetable oil

2 eggs

1 tsp ground cinnamon

½ tsp ground nutmeg

¼ tsp ground cloves

¼ tsp allspice

¼ tsp kosher salt

¼ tsp ground ginger

Method

Preheat the oven to 180°C. Line a 6-cup muffin pan with paper liners. Set aside.

In a large mixing bowl, combine pumpkin puree, sugar, vegetable oil, eggs, cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, allspice, salt and ginger. Use a hand whisk to combine.

Add flour, baking powder and baking soda and mix until just incorporated.

Pour the mixture into the prepared muffin tin and bake for 20-25 minutes, or until a knife inserted into the centre comes out clean. Serve the muffins warm.

Spiced chai muffins

Ingredients

1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ground cardamom

1/4 teaspoon ground ginger

1 teaspoon baking powder

¼ teaspoon baking soda

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

¾ cup unsalted butter, softened

½ cup brown sugar

¼ cup granulated sugar

2 large eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

¼ cup brewed black tea

¼ cup milk

Method

Preheat the oven to 180°C. Line a 6-cup muffin pan with paper liners. Set aside.

In a large bowl, cream the butter and sugars until light and fluffy. Add the eggs one at a time, beating at medium speed after each addition until combined.

Add the vanilla, black tea and milk, and beat again on medium speed until completely incorporated.

Next, mix all the dry ingredients until well combined. Do not overmix.

Spoon the batter evenly with a large spoon into the prepared muffin moulds.

Bake for 18 to 20 minutes at 180°C, until the muffin tops are set and a knife inserted into the centre of the muffins comes out clean.