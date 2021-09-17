How to eat for a better mood

Good food, good mood. We use this phrase very often. But is there any truth to it? Yes, says the science.

Many feel happy after eating their favourite comfort meal. On the contrary, many lose their appetite when they are stressed. This happens because the gut and brain are interconnected, says Silky Mahajan, a nutritionist.

“The brain and gut are interconnected physically through the vagus nerve and chemically via neurotransmitters. This means the impaired function of one directly affects the functioning of the other,” she explains.

When feeling sad, binge eating a tub of chocolate ice cream, drizzled with caramel sauce might make you feel better momentarily.

But for the good mood to last, the brain needs to get the right kind of food. Nutritional psychiatry studies this very link between the gut and brain health.

Nutritional psychiatry leans on nutritious foods, packed with vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, fibre and protein, and it cuts back on foods heavily lacking in nutrition, such as sugar.

The concept is designed to reduce brain inflammation, regulate serotonin and dopamine, and promote a host of other mood-boosting reactions.

“This is an emerging field that focuses on nutrition’s relationship between food and mood. Consumption of nutritious food promotes the growth of good bacteria, which, in turn, boosts the production of neurotransmitters,” explains Rinki Kumari, a dietician.

On the contrary, an unhealthy diet can suppress happy hormones. “A steady diet of junk food, on the other hand, can cause inflammation, which can stifle production. When neurotransmitter production is in good shape, the brain receives these positive messages loud and clear, and your emotions reflect it. However, if the production fails, one’s mood may suffer. An unhealthy diet encourages the growth of bad bacteria, which suppresses the release of happy hormones,” she adds.

Good mental health depends on a well-nourished brain. However, “well-nourished” does not mean “perfect.” An occasional piece of cake or a few slices of pizza during a movie night, should not become a cause of stress, say experts.

“Don’t be hard on yourself for indulging in a piece of cake. If you hold yourself back from enjoying foods you like, it will have a negative impact on your brain. So never set rules for yourself that you’re never going to eat sugar or pizza. Enjoy the food you like, in moderation,” says Suresh T, a nutritionist.

Psychologist’s POV

Counselling psychologist Shamantha K says food plays a major role in the treatment of mental health.

“The importance of having a balanced meal that incorporates all the necessary nutrients has been specified time and again by experts because it does have an impact on our mental health. A person usually either under-eats or overeats when their mood is affected,” she explains.

When a person is undergoing mental health treatments, it is extremely important to have a well-nourished diet.

“A high intake of healthy food like nuts and seeds, greens, healthy fats from fish and olives have shown significant results in reducing the risks of anxiety and depression,” she adds.

Foods to eat

Omega-3 fatty acids, such as walnuts, salmon, tuna and chia seeds.

Probiotics, prebiotics, and lactic acid such as curd and buttermilk, which are abundant in Indian meals.

Nutrient-dense foods such as whole grains, leafy greens, colourful vegetables, beans and legumes, seafood, and fruits.

Meat, milk, cheese, eggs, which are rich in vitamin B12.

Fermented foods like sauerkraut, miso, kimchi, pickles, and kombucha.

Soy milk, egg yolks, and dairy products rich in vitamin D.

Eating habits to avoid

High intake of refined and processed foods.

Skipping meals throughout the day, especially breakfast.

Participating in diets that eliminate entire food groups.

Over-eating while emotional.

Binge eating.