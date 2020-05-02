Lockdown wreaks havoc on sleep cycles

The lockdown has disrupted the way we go about our day. For many, it has disturbed their sleep cycles.

Kala Balasubramanian, counselling psychologist, Inner Dawn Counselling, says that there are two main reasons for this, stress due to uncertainty and changes in lifestyle.

“From ensuring regular food supply to the well-being of oneself and family members, these are unprecedented times. Stress tends to keep you on high alert and this can have a direct affect on

the sleep cycle,” she explains.

The more common reason is the latter. “Work patterns have changed, we’re doing more household chores now. For most students, there are no exams and unlike a normal holiday period, the way they usually spend their energy is out of bounds. Sleeping is one way they can safely channel the frustration,” she says.

Cema D’Souza, student, says, “Since there is nothing scheduled for the next day, I don’t need to wake up at a particular time, so I delay going to bed.”

Her sleep time has shifted from 1 am to 8 am and 3 am and 1 pm, and the hours have increased from seven to 10, which is the

case for many others as well.

Vergil D’Mello, a marketing professional who works from home, attributes the shift in his cycle to being stuck in one place for a long period of time. “Usually when you have something to do or somewhere to be, there’s a guilt associated with sleeping in. Now that doesn’t exist, it also contributes to people waking up earlier than usual,” adds Kala.

Student Vishrutha Purushothama says that increased screentime is a large reason for her disrupted sleep cycle. “I’ve stabilised it now, but it’s definitely not the same as my timing pre-lockdown,” she says.

Dr Srikanta JT, consultant, paediatric pulmonology and sleep medicine, Aster CMI Hospital, says that screentime is a trigger.

“Late-night movies, scrolling through social media or generally using something with a screen has increased rapidly. The blue light emitted by these devices stimulates your eyes and brain and inhibits the production of melatonin, which is essential for sleep,” he explains.

The production of this chemical causes sleep, so the more people use devices, the longer they take to fall asleep. For many, their screens are the way they connect with family and friends and maintain their social interactions that makes it even more difficult to step away. He advises that one should stop using devices at least an hour before bedtime.

Few like Diya Joseph have been affected both by the lockdown and jet-lag. She had just come back from the UK when the lockdown began. “I usually fall into the right time zone within a week but this time I was quarantined for 28 days in a room at home. This led to a really messed up cycle for almost a month,” says the student.

She forced herself to sleep on time once her quarantine period ended, but many are comfortable with the way things are right now.

Artist and shop owner Jonathan (name changed) says that before lockdown, he woke up around 10 am and got to work by 11 am. He now sleeps by 12 pm and wakes up by 5 pm. “I think it’s mostly the lack of judgement and obligation. I can get away with sleeping till whatever time I want, and it works for me because I’m innately a night bird,” he says.

As an artist, he says he’s most creative at night, when most distractions are away, which makes this a great way to be more productive. He’s not planning to fix the schedule as it’s working for him.

“Once lockdown ends, I’m planning to not sleep for a whole day so I tire myself out and fall back in line,” he says.

Kala points out that though there are many platforms telling people how to make their sleep patterns normal, it isn’t necessary.

“One is already stressed out about various other things. If you are comfortable with how it is, there is no need to put pressure on yourself to fix it,” she says.

Fixing your cycle

If you want to get back to normal sleep timings, here are a few tips.

Having a fixed time to start and end work and plan your day around this.

If you struggle with intrinsic motivation, there are multiple online

classes and activities that begin in the mornings. Signing up for these will motivate you to get out of bed in time.

Tiring yourself out before bedtime can also help. Exercising is a good option.

For others, relaxation is key. A warm bath and a

book can do wonders to induce sleep. Feel free to swap out the book for a podcast, if that’s more your style.