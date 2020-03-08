‘O Pushpa...’ has a message for all: Karthik Jayaram

Kannada film actor Karthik Jayaram recently made his debut in Bollywood with Dinkar Kapoor’s ‘O Pushpa I Hate Tears’. The film, which is being screened at various theatres across the country, released in Kannada this Friday.

The release of the original version faced some roadblocks. “Our distributor had promised us more screens, but the film is not being released at many of the screens we were promised. A case has been filed. Thankfully, the film has been receiving a positive response,” he says.

The film is a family drama. “The story tries to convey what is needed for a healthy married life. This could include setting aside time for your partner, respecting them etc. There

are several films which have used the same subject, but ‘O Pushpa...’ will stand out for its presentation,” says Karthik.

The movie sheds light on how people react to domestic issues and judge and form opinions on either of the partners involved.

“Most people, be it family or friends, don’t like to get involved in other people’s personal issues. Those who do, don’t necessarily work towards bringing the couple back together during a crisis,” he says.

A romantic subject interspersed with comedy with a thrilling edge to it, the film aims to reach out to all, says Karthik.

Portraying the role of Pushpa’s husband Adithya Bakshi was insightful. “'O Pushpa...’ will not bore anyone. I’m being appreciated for my character and the movie will open up more opportunities for me,” he says.

Since Karthik has mostly worked in Sandalwood, he insisted on a Kannada dubbing of the film. “There are many Kannada films which are dubbed in Hindi. Since people know me here, I wanted the film to reach the Kannada film audience.”

His last release was ‘Puta 109’. “I was busy with many films after that. My debut film in Tamil, ‘Malligai’ is almost ready. I was also working on Kannada film ‘Neere’, where I play a guitarist,” he says.

When asked if there are more Hindi films lined up for him Karthik said he can’t reveal anything yet. “There is something in the pipeline. I will also be seen in two Hindi web-series on known OTT platforms soon,” he says.