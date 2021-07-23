Amp up your morning oats

High in fibre and antioxidants, oats are not only 100 per cent wholegrain and good for gut health but they also make for the healthiest gluten-free breakfast.

Here are three breakfast recipes to get your daily dose of oats.

Banana Bread Oats

Ingredients

1 cup rolled oats

2 ½ cups milk

2 tbsp honey

1 medium banana, mashed

1 tsp vanilla extract

1/2 tsp ground cinnamon

1 tbsp chia seeds

Granola for garnishing

Method

Place all ingredients, except ½ cup of milk, into a medium saucepan. Bring the mixture to a boil on medium/high heat.

Turn heat down to low and let the mixture simmer for about 5 minutes, stirring consistently until oatmeal thickens.

Add the leftover 1/2 cup milk and mix again. Let simmer for 1-2 more minutes. This should give the oats a decadent fluffy texture.

Top with chopped bananas and chunks of granola.

Espresso overnight oats

Ingredients

1 cup rolled oats

1 tbsp chia seeds

3/4 cup milk

1/2 cup strong brewed coffee

2 tbsp powdered

sugar

1 tsp vanilla

extract

1/4 cup blueberries

Pinch of sea salt

Method

First, mix all dry ingredients together in a large bowl. Add wet ingredients and mix again.

Place in the refrigerator, covered, for at least 2 hours or overnight.

Serve the next morning with a dash of honey, blueberries and a handful of muesli.

Chocolate and raspberry baked oats

Ingredients

1 medium ripe banana

2 large eggs

1 tsp vanilla extract

1/4 cup honey

3/4 cup milk

2 cups rolled oats

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1 tsp baking powder

1 cup raspberry

1/3 cup nuts of choice

1/2 cup dark chocolate chips

Pinch of salt

Method

Preheat oven to 170ºC and spray a casserole dish with nonstick cooking spray.

Place banana in a large bowl and mash with a fork. Then, add the rest of the wet ingredients and mix until combined. Add rolled oats, flour, baking powder, raspberry, nuts, and a pinch of salt and mix. Then, add chocolate chips and mix again. Transfer batter into a casserole dish and use a spatula to spread evenly. Add additional cherries to the top, if desired.

Bake at 170ºC for 30 minutes. Then, add more chocolate chips if desired and bake for an additional 5 minutes.

Serve warm for a cosy breakfast.