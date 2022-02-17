A guide to Bengaluru’s public libraries

City Central Library, Jayanagar

Just across the South End Circle Metro station

This large library, set up in 1968, has been a big favourite with readers in southern Bengaluru. It was closed during the pandemic from May 2021 to June 2021, but now has Covid protocols in place and is getting a steady stream of readers. However, visitors have dwindled since pre-Covid days. “Many members are using our digital library,” says librarian Shivshankar Murthy. The library has about 38,700 active members. Spread on two floors, it has 1.63 lakh books and 115 periodicals, ranging from fiction to non-fiction to works in Kannada, Tamil and Telugu, and competitive exam guides.

The library attracts a large number of newspaper and magazine readers as well as students from coaching centres from across the street.

Membership: Rs 200 for life. You can borrow 3 books for 15 days; non-members can only read on the premises.

City Central Library, Hampinagar

Less than 500 meters from Attiguppe metro station

This library was established in 2003 and has been a cultural hub, in addition to being a library. They hold cultural events on national holidays like Independence Day and Republic Day, and also observe occasions like National Library Week, Librarian’s day and National Book Day. It saw a slight dip in membership when the pandemic broke out, but the registrations have climbed back to 11,800 now. It was closed for seven months, and resumed operations in September 2020, says librarian Vinuta.

Surrounded by IAS and KAS coaching centres, it is frequented mostly by students. It has 95,500 books on three floors and offers a wide variety of books on literature, and titles sought by science, arts and commerce students.

Membership: Rs 210 for life. You can borrow a book for 15 days.

State Central Library, Cubbon Park

Less than 500 meters from Vidhana Soudha metro station

It is known for its collection of about three lakh books and 300 periodicals and newspapers. It is also remarkable for its architecture. It was designed by major general Richard Sankey, chief engineer of the princely Mysuru State, and built in1908. It is set in sylvan surroundings, in the heart of Cubbon Park.

This is a reference-only library, which means, you can read books on the premises but can’t borrow them.

Indira Priyadarshini State Children’s Library, Cubbon Park

Less than 500 metres from the Vidhana Soudha metro station

The number of children visiting the facility has increased since the pandemic regulations were relaxed.

Membership: Rs 100 for life. You can borrow 3 books for 15 days. Only those below 18 get memberships.