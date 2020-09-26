Apartment associations continue with lockdown-period restrictions

During the lockdown, the BBMP had issued a slew of advisories for Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) across the city. The guidelines instructed them on the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). Most apartment complexes designed new rules and regulations based on these guidelines. As the lockdown eased and the city started opening up, but apartment complexes remain in a grey area.

Strict rules for few

Many in the city suggest that building associations are creating arbitrary rules, using the fear of the virus. Radhika Anilkumar, resident at an apartment at Langford Town, says that rules are made by a committee, largely controlled by one family. “They don’t allow visitors, including family. One tenant was forced to travel home to Kerala, because they were not allowed to bring their parents here,” she says. They were informed by their security guard, and not through formal mode of communication, that the restrictions would continue until January 21.

The situation is not as dire for Kavya Sridharan, resident at an apartment complex at New Thippasandra.

“We are allowed visitors, but we have to inform the association, who will inform the security,” she says. However, this rule was not conveyed to them, until they explicitly asked the committee if they could have visitors, she says.

No restrictions, say others

RWAs across the city, however, claim that the situation is extremely relaxed, with the rules being set based on BBMP guidelines. “We ask residents to follow the basic rules of social distancing, wearing masks and hygiene. We educate people, and ask them to avoid unnecessary gatherings and travelling. Ultimately, we can’t restrict people,” says Prasad Shivarudrappa, founder-president, Shanti Nagar Resident Welfare Association.

The secretary of the managing committee Sobha Chrysanthemum, Thanisandra says residents are being asked to make decisions that would be best for themselves and the community. After Unlock 1, people coming into the apartments have been asked to fill forms with their contact details. “It allows us to keep track, and inform people, should someone they came in contact with tested positive,” she explains.

Now, people have a better understanding of the virus, which is why most of the rules have been relaxed. “People are aware of how to keep in check and there is no need for a third party interference. The situation is not going to change for a while, so people should be allowed to resume life,” says Vidya Goggi, joint secretary of the Bangalore Apartments’ Federation (BAF).

RWAs cannot make rules above and beyond the advisory stipulated by the BBMP and the guidelines issued by the state government. Vidya says that the BAF website has a specific microsite giving information on guidelines from GoK and BBMP. “We have interpreted relaxations, provided one-on-one clarifications and created opportunities for associations to air their queries,” she says. This was done keeping in mind that certain advisories have to be modified based on specific conditions in an apartment complex.

Rajendra Cholan, BBMP nodal officer for testing says that the relaxation of government rules was clearly discussed and communicated with RWAs.

“The SOP is issued after much discussion. Committee members are allowed to ask queries and each one is addressed. RWAs can’t make their own rules after this,” he says. Should a particular complex decide to follow stricter rules than the ones stipulated by the government, it can only be done in consensus with all residents. “Residents can raise issues with the BBMP. Tenants can raise objections with the owner. Everyone’s voice will be heard,” he adds.

Where is BBMP?

There has also been discrepanies in terms of the information received. While most gated communities and member associations of BAF have been receiving updated SOPs from the government, many others have not received communication after March.

Even those who have tried to follow the guidelines to the T have had struggled to receive help in cases of residents who break protocol since the lockdown ended.

Vittal Sujeer, member secretary, Godrej Woodsman Apts, Kempapura, says that breeches in terms of violating quarantine, or even bypassing a positive result, is reported to the zonal officer. However, this has not yielded any kind of result. With RWAs left to their own devices, many are left in a lurch.

Shivkumar V Naidu, secretary, Domlur Layout RWA says that they try to work within the guidelines, while keeping both residents and BBMP informed throughout. However, the lack of inputs or data from the BBMP has put them in a tough spot. “Cases are increasing. We raised concerns about breaking of protocol in several pockets, but no action was taken,” he says.

The BBMP doesn’t have enough manpower to manage the situation, he adds. “With no restrictions, it is difficult to get people to follow the norms. In fact, sometimes, the officials themselves don’t follow them. The war room at my location is proof of this,” he says.

While the BAF member communities have attempted to pass on all the information made available to them, many still remain unaware. Anugraha Jose, resident at Kumaraswamy Layout, says that no guidelines were communicated to her at any point.

“Since I was aware of the issue, I stayed safe. However, there were cases in nearby crosses, and maybe if they had clear rules, there would have been none,” she says. The lack of a proper channel of communication and access to these guidelines has led to disruptions in the process. “Many are doing what they want, based on their understanding. All of this is resulting in an increase in cases,” adds Shivkumar.