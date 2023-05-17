Govt museum, rich in rare items, needs better upkeep

Established in 1865 under the patronage of the Mysore State, the Government Museum stands proudly on Kasturba Road, adjacent to Cubbon Park. It is one of India’s oldest museums and the second oldest in South India. Metrolife paid the museum a visit ahead of International Museum Day on May 18.

A stone’s throw from Vidhana Soudha, surrounded by lush greenery, the red and white-toned building receives tourists from across the globe. With its 158-year-old legacy, the museum attracts over a thousand visitors every day.

Located near the newly opened Museum of Art and Photography (MAP), it houses a treasure trove of artefacts and paintings from the Lithic period to the 20th century. The display of the oldest Kannada inscription, the Halmidi inscription, remains one of the most significant artefacts at the museum.

It also houses the Venkatappa Art Gallery, featuring 600 rare paintings hailing from various southern kingdoms, and artefacts excavated from regions such as Chandravalli, Hampi, Mohenjodaro, and Halebeedu. The sculptures from Hoysala, Nolamba and Gandhara periods are also displayed, along with weapons and armoury used by Kodava warriors.

“This is my third visit to the museum,” states Udaiwani, who hails from Maharashtra. He emphasised that in order to maintain a strong foundation and sense of identity, it is vital to possess a profound understanding of one’s origins and museums play a major role in this. However, owing to negligence, the space now has wall fissures, broken lights, and dusty exhibit spaces.

“Half the lights in the building are broken, but that has been neglected since we get plenty of natural light throughout the day. This doesn’t impact the visitors’ experience,” a museum employee tells Metrolife.

The space is scheduled to undergo a comprehensive renovation using the funds allocated by the tourism department. It is set to commence next week.

The museum is open from 10 am to 5 pm, from Tuesday to Sunday, on Kasturba Road.