Meet Bengalurean who cycled to LA to watch 1984 Olympics

An old-time Bengalurean, Adil J Govadia was all of 28 and still employed, when he suddenly had a brainwave: to visit the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles.

He chose the most unusual mode of transport to reach his destination — the bicycle. After many complications and hardships, including a threat of being jailed for want of proper documentation, Govadia reached his destination just in time to witness the Games.



Adil J Govadia



Govadia vividly remembers being the only Indian supporter in the stands for sprinter P T Usha, a rising star then. Of course, he was shattered when Usha fell agonisingly short of an Olympic medal.

Why did you think of cycling to the Olympics?

It was way back in 1978 that I first got this brainwave, a sudden urge, to visit the Soviet Union on a motorcycle, in time for the 1980 Moscow Olympics. I was working with Smith, Kline & French as a professional service representative, promoting quality pharma products. However, owing to strict visa control and Soviet government’s tourist-regulatory restrictions, I was not permitted to enter the country. I didn’t stop trying. Finally, after much effort in 1984, I decided to visit the Olympics in Los Angeles on a bicycle. I wanted to travel, see the world at close quarters and witness the Olympics live.

What was it like being amidst all the action during the Olympics?

On July 28, 1984, I reached the city of Los Angeles just in time for the Olympics. After a brief meeting with the mayor, I had the opportunity of holding the Olympic torch, which was being carried by relay runners to Los Angeles. That was indeed an unexpected icing on the cake. The atmosphere was electrifying. I was cheering so much that my voice went hoarse by the end of it. Gina Hemphill, granddaughter of Jesse Owens, one of the greatest athletes of the 20th century carried the torch into the Coliseum, completed a lap around the track, then handed it over to the final runner, Rafer Johnson, winner of the decathlon at the Summer Olympics in 1960.

He lit the flame at a repository that passed through a specially-designed flammable Olympic logo, igniting all five Olympic Rings. I remember watching PT Usha lose the bronze medal in 400 m by one-hundredth of a second.

What kind of adventures did you have en route to the Olympics?

I stopped by some of the most exotic places like the Artic Circle (Lapland), the Dachau concentration camp, crossing into East Berlin through Checkpoint Charlie, Rock of Gibraltar, and experiencing several jails around the world etc.