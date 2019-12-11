Psycho thriller about ghosts

Arvind Sastry, who shot to the limelight with his dark film Kahi, has returned with an intriguing story that talks about the mad race among TV channels for viewer numbers.

The hero of ‘Alidu Ulidavaru’ (The Survivors) is Sheelam (Ashru Bedre), who anchors a TV series on faith and superstition. In his 99th episode, he establishes that ghosts don’t exist.

As he prepares for his special 100th episode, he is confronted by a viewer (Pavan Kumar) who has not been able to sell his house as it is believed to be haunted. The viewer challenges Sheelam to prove the house is not haunted.

The 100th edition becomes more challenging than Sheelam had imagined, and his life is in danger. Does he see a ghost? The film looks at how we deal easily with the familiar, but give in to delusions and fear when it comes to the unfamiliar.

Although Alidavaru Ulidante does not glorify its characters, it is hero-centric. Ashu Bendre impresses in his debut role. Sangeeta Bhat comes across as a pleasant heroine. Atul Kularni, who plays a police officer, is memorable for his mannerisms. Pavan Kumar, Dharmanna Kaduru, Aravind Rao, B Suresh and Dinesh Mangaluru do justice to their roles.

The film has just one fight scene, and no violence otherwise. It is not overwhelmed by songs and background music either.

It has no masala, no dances. Alidu Ulidavaru is gripping, and asks the question how a ghost that can’t be seen outside can be seen inside an individual. It asks questions beyond logic, but does not answer them. This may show the director’s cleverness, but leaves the audiences perplexed.

Some drone shots (cinematography by Aravind Kashyap and Abhin Rajesh) are refreshing.