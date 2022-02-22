News Live: Putin orders forces to 'maintain peace' in eastern Ukraine

Putin orders forces to 'maintain peace' in eastern Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered forces Monday to “maintain peace” in separatist regions of eastern Ukraine, hours after the Kremlin recognised the area's independence. The announcement raised fears that an invasion was imminent, if not already underway.
SC to hear review plea against judgement removing Cyrus Mistry as executive chairman of Tata Sons
In a relief to the Cyrus Mistry's group, the Supreme Court has decided to hear review petitions against its March 26, 2021 judgement which had upheld the decision of Tata Sons to remove him as executive chairman in 2016 and director on the board of the company.
Gaza construction workers find 31 Roman-era tombs
Construction workers at a building site in northern Gaza have uncovered 31 Roman-era tombs dating from the first century AD, the Palestinian territory's Islamist rulers Hamas said Monday.
