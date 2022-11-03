Assembly Bypolls Live: All eyes on turf war between BJP and regional parties as voting for 7 seats gets under way
Assembly Bypolls Live: All eyes on turf war between BJP and regional parties as voting for 7 seats gets under way
updated: Nov 03 2022, 07:58 ist
Track all the latest political updates only on DH!
07:58
Polling underway in Telangana's Munugode assembly constituency bypoll
Polling was underway amid tight security in the bypoll to Munugode Assembly constituency in Telangana on Thursday. Voting began at 7 am and will continue till 6 am. Over 2.41 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the election.(PTI)
07:57
Polling begins for Adampur bypoll
Polling began on Thursday for bypolls in Haryana's Adampur assembly constituency, whose outcome will decide if the Bhajan Lal family holds on to its bastion of five decades. Polling began at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm. Nearly 1.71 lakh voters are eligible to cast vote. Counting of votes will be taken up on November 6.(PTI)
07:26
Polling begins for Mokama, Gopalganj by-elections in Bihar
Polling began on Thursday morning for by-elections to the Mokama and Gopalganj assembly constituencies in Bihar under tight security, officials said.
Theby-pollsto the two seats are the first election in the state after the formation of the 'Mahagthabandhan' government around three months back. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the de-facto leader of the JD(U), dumped the BJP and formed a new coalition government with the RJD, Congress and Left parties in early August.
07:25
Polling begins for Dhamnagar by-election in Odisha
Polling began on Thursday morning for by-election to the Dhamnagar assembly constituency in Odisha amid tight security, officials said.
The voting began in all the 252 polling stations of the constituency in Bhadrak district at 7 am, and will continue till 6 pm, they said.
A total of 2.38 lakh voters -- 1.23 lakh males and 1.15 lakh females -- are eligible to exercise their franchise in this election.
The rural constituency usually records around 70 per cent voter turn out. In the 2019 assembly election, 72.64 per cent of voters cast their votes, while it was 73.46 per cent in 2014.
07:11
Voting for Assembly by-elections in seven vacant seats across six states begins
Voting for Assembly by-elections in seven vacant seats across six states begins.
Mokama and Gopalganj seats in Bihar, Andheri (East) in Maharashtra, Adampur in Haryana, Munugode in Telangana, Gola Gokarannath in UP & Dhamnagar in Odisha going to polls today. pic.twitter.com/Z9ZNtS0VDY
Polling underway in Telangana's Munugode assembly constituency bypoll
Polling was underway amid tight security in the bypoll to Munugode Assembly constituency in Telangana on Thursday. Voting began at 7 am and will continue till 6 am. Over 2.41 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the election.(PTI)
Polling begins for Adampur bypoll
Polling began on Thursday for bypolls in Haryana's Adampur assembly constituency, whose outcome will decide if the Bhajan Lal family holds on to its bastion of five decades. Polling began at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm. Nearly 1.71 lakh voters are eligible to cast vote. Counting of votes will be taken up on November 6.(PTI)
Polling begins for Mokama, Gopalganj by-elections in Bihar
Polling began on Thursday morning for by-elections to the Mokama and Gopalganj assembly constituencies in Bihar under tight security, officials said.
Theby-pollsto the two seats are the first election in the state after the formation of the 'Mahagthabandhan' government around three months back. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the de-facto leader of the JD(U), dumped the BJP and formed a new coalition government with the RJD, Congress and Left parties in early August.
Polling begins for Dhamnagar by-election in Odisha
Polling began on Thursday morning for by-election to the Dhamnagar assembly constituency in Odisha amid tight security, officials said.
The voting began in all the 252 polling stations of the constituency in Bhadrak district at 7 am, and will continue till 6 pm, they said.
A total of 2.38 lakh voters -- 1.23 lakh males and 1.15 lakh females -- are eligible to exercise their franchise in this election.
The rural constituency usually records around 70 per cent voter turn out. In the 2019 assembly election, 72.64 per cent of voters cast their votes, while it was 73.46 per cent in 2014.
Voting for Assembly by-elections in seven vacant seats across six states begins