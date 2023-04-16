India Political Updates: Rahul Gandhi to address Congress rally in Karnataka's Kolar today
updated: Apr 16 2023, 08:07 ist
08:03
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat calls on India to share traditional knowledge for global welfare
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday emphasised the importance of sharing India's traditional knowledge with the world during an event at Gujarat University in Ahmedabad.
06:54
Rahul Gandhi to address rally in Kolar today
In poll-bound Karnataka, Congress leaderRahulGandhiis scheduled to address a rally inKolaron Sunday where he had made Modi surname remarks for which he was convicted of criminal defamation leading to his disqualification from Parliament.
IANS
06:50
We will not be afraid even if cases are registered against us, will keep on fighting: Telangana BJP chief on paper leak
We will not be afraid even if cases are registered against us. We will keep on fighting. In the TSPSC paper leak, an inquiry should be conducted by a sitting judge and Minister KTR should be sacked. A compensation of Rs.1 lakh should be given to the unemployed youths: Bandi… pic.twitter.com/Jt4Kdlk0ug
Odisha: Cong candidate Tarun Pandey files nomination for Jharsuguda by-poll
Congress candidate Tarun Pandey on Saturday filed his nomination papers for the May 10 Jharsuguda assembly by-election in Odisha.
Accompanied by Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee president Sarat Pattnayak and other senior party leaders, Pandey took out a procession and filed papers at the office of Jharsuguda deputy collector.
PTI